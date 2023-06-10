Connor Bedard, the talented Canadian junior ice hockey center and captain of the Regina Pats, measured in at 5'9.75" in height, NHL fans took to Twitter to express their opinions.

The reactions were diverse, ranging from concerns about his size to excitement about his potential. Let's delve into some of the notable comments made by NHL fans regarding Bedard's height.

One fan voiced their apprehension, stating,

"Too small. First 4 teams should really pass on him."

Another fan reacted with a comment that emphasized the difference between the junior leagues and the NHL:

"This ain't the W kid..."

The fan alludes to the Western Hockey League (WHL), where Bedard currently plays for the Regina Pats.

Adding to the conversation, another fan asked,

"Think he will slip to #28?"

This comment highlights the fan's speculation about where Bedard might be drafted.

On a more positive note, a fan commented,

"Shredded like MF."

The news of Connor Bedard's measured height sparked a range of reactions among NHL fans on Twitter. While some expressed concerns about his size, others emphasized his skills, performance, and physical attributes.

Which awards did Connor Bedard receive following the 2022-23 CHL season?

In an extraordinary achievement, Connor Bedard received all three prestigious awards from the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Bedard's exceptional talent in junior hockey has been recognized as he has been named the CHL Player of the Year, Top Draft Prospect, and Top Scorer, becoming the first player in nearly 30 years to win all three awards in a single season.

Throughout the season, Bedard displayed remarkable skills on the ice, leading the Regina Pats as their captain. He recorded an impressive total of 71 goals and 72 assists in just 57 games, showcasing his exceptional scoring ability and playmaking skills. His outstanding performance earned him the top scorer award.

Furthermore, Bedard's exceptional potential as a future NHL star was acknowledged with the top draft prospect award. With his remarkable combination of skill, hockey IQ, and maturity, Bedard has generated significant anticipation as a first-round draft pick. This recognition further solidifies his position as one of the top prospects heading into the upcoming NHL Draft.

Bedard's success was not limited to his CHL awards, as he also played a crucial role in helping Canada win a gold medal at the world junior hockey championships in Halifax.

Connor Bedard's attention now shifts to the NHL Draft, which will be held on June 28-29 in Nashville, Tennessee. All eyes will be on him as he strives to be the first overall pick. If he is successful, Bedard will join a limited group of only two prior Regina Pats players who were chosen first overall in the NHL Draft.

