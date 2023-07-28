Top 5 2024 NHL Draft prospects heading into Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Scouts and fans alike are intently watching the up-and-coming talent slated to compete in the famous Hlinka Gretzky Cup as the hockey world excitedly expects the 2024 NHL Draft. The competition has historically served as a platform for the most promising young talents, and this year is no different.

With 23 victories since 1991, Team Canada have a long history of dominance in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. They further cemented their image with their recent victory in 2022, where they attained a perfect record in Red Deer. Canada is again seen as the front-runner as the competition returns to Czechia and Slovakia, but the battle is expected to be fierce.

The USA has a very good lineup this time around despite past problems in comparison to the team's victory at the U-18 World Championship in the spring.

The top five 2024 NHL Draft prospects listed below are sure to draw attention at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Who are the best 2024 NHL Draft prospects to watch out for?

#1 Berkly Catton (Team Canada)

Berkly Catton displayed relentless offensive approach as a rookie for Spokane this past season, and it resulted in an outstanding 55 points in the WHL. The hockey center’s outstanding performances in the U-17 WHL in November solidified his standing as one of the top athletes of his generation. He is, thus, regarded as the smartest prospect in the 2024 NHL Draft.

#2 Sam Dickinson (Team Canada)

Among the best and most elegant defensemen, Sam Dickinson is a formidable force. He stands out because of his unique blend of size and mobility, which makes him a tough opponent to face on the ice.

Dickinson is expected to be a strong prospect for the 2024 NHL Draft with a good hockey sense. His ability to move the puck with accuracy would make him a useful member of any team.

#3 Henry Mews (Team Canada)

Henry Mews maintains his defensive skills by being a standout all-around defenseman who constantly gives his everything in every game. The hockey star is an expert at keeping balance and has the tactical knowledge to press offensively while retaining defensive integrity. Mews is unquestionably on the path of developing into a top prospect for the 2024 NHL Draft.

#4 Zayne Parekh (Team Canada)

The defensive line-up for Team Canada seems incredibly strong, with Zayne Parekh emerging as a prominent player. Although his first season with Saginaw was impressive, Parekh's true prowess with the puck was on display at the 2022 U-17 World Hockey Challenge. He poses a serious offensive danger because of his skill in dictating the action from the blue line.

#5 Trevor Connelly (Team USA)

Trevor Connelly stands out as one of the most notable players from the USA squad. He demonstrated excellence while playing forward for Tri-City Storm the previous season, finishing third in the U-17 USHL. Connelly's accomplishments in 57 games were 24 goals and 47 points, which is nothing short of astounding. It is high time for the young athlete to showcase his true skills on the ice after being one of the best 2024 NHL Draft prospects, playing in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.