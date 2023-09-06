Top 5 Centers entering 2023/24 NHL season ft. Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid and more

The center position in the NHL has always been the domain of some of the game's greatest players, and the 2023-24 season is no exception. Centers play a pivotal role in their teams, serving as playmakers, goal-scorers, and key faceoff specialists.

Here, we'll take a closer look at the top five centers entering the upcoming NHL season.

#5. Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby, the Pittsburgh Penguins' stalwart, may not be in his prime, but he's still a force to be reckoned with. In the previous season, Crosby tallied an impressive 33 goals and 60 assists, marking his highest point total in years.

His playmaking skills remain elite, aided by talented linemates like Evgeni Malkin and Jake Guentzel. While he's in the latter stages of his career, Crosby's resurgence after a few down seasons is noteworthy.

#4. Jack Hughes

Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils made significant strides in the 2022-23 season, cementing his status as an NHL star. He notched a career-high 99 points, showcasing his exceptional vision and scoring ability.

While Hughes needs improvement in faceoff situations, he's undeniably one of the brightest talents at the center position.

#3. Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews, a Toronto Maple Leafs sensation, is another top-tier center. He had a remarkable 2021-22 season, netting a career-best 60 goals and earning the Hart Trophy as the league's MVP.

Even in the 2022-23 season, he maintained his scoring prowess with his fifth career 40-goal season. Matthews recently secured a lucrative contract extension, solidifying his status as a dynamic player.

#2. Nathan MacKinnon

Nathan MacKinnon, a Colorado Avalanche standout, reached new heights with a 111-point season, including 42 goals. Known for his blazing speed and exceptional playmaking, MacKinnon is a constant threat on the ice. His ability to both score and create opportunities for teammates makes him one of the sport's most talented players.

#1. Connor McDavid

Sitting atop our list is none other than Connor McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers' dynamic superstar. In the 2022-23 season, McDavid amassed a staggering 153 points, setting a new career high. He's crossed the 100-point mark six times in his career, displaying elite scoring skills. McDavid's ability to dazzle with the puck makes him the undeniable top center in the NHL.

NHL 2023-24 season approaches

As the 2023-24 NHL season approaches, these five centers will surely be players to watch, displaying their exceptional abilities and impacting game outcomes for their respective clubs.

Whether it's Crosby's experience, Hughes' rising stardom, Matthews' scoring prowess, MacKinnon's all-around ability, or McDavid's sheer genius, these centers are poised to re-establish themselves in the NHL.