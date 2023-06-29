Top 5 fits from 2023 NHL Draft Red Carpet

The 2023 NHL draft is a momentous occasion for aspiring hockey players as they eagerly await the opportunity to be selected by their future teams. As the draft gets underway in Nashville, Tennessee, the draft prospects have graced the red carpet, showcasing their impeccable style and fashion sense. Let's take a closer look at the top five best-dressed prospects, who turned heads with their stunning outfits.

Adam Fantilli: Custom Suit with Career Photos

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce Adam Fantilli with the custom suit liner featuring photos from his career 🥵 Adam Fantilli with the custom suit liner featuring photos from his career 🥵 https://t.co/qmm4zylfbU

Adam Fantilli made a bold fashion statement with his custom suit featuring a light maroon color. What truly set his attire apart was the suit liner adorned with photos from his remarkable hockey career. This personalized touch allowed Fantilli to showcase his achievements, making for a truly unique and memorable ensemble.

Zach Benson: Dripped Out in Sky Blue

Zach Benson caught everyone's attention with his sky-blue custom suit. The vibrant color choice exuded confidence and individuality. Benson's sleek and modern look shows his keen fashion sense. It emphasizes his sense of style as he embarked on this new chapter of his hockey journey.

Connor Bedard: Sky Blue Elegance

We're moments away from the First Round of the Upper Deck NHL Draft at 7p ET on Red carpet Connor. 🤩 #NHLDraft We're moments away from the First Round of the Upper Deck NHL Draft at 7p ET on @espn @Sportsnet , and @TVASports Red carpet Connor. 🤩 #NHLDraft We're moments away from the First Round of the Upper Deck NHL Draft at 7p ET on @espn, @Sportsnet, and @TVASports! https://t.co/KitiTomtkY

Connor Bedard, a highly anticipated prospect, graced the 2023 NHL Draft Red Carpet in a stylish light blue jacket. His choice of a sky-blue formal suit set, paired with a crisp white shirt, showcased his elegance. Bedard paid attention to every detail, accessorizing with a white and blue lined tie, adding a touch of sophistication to his ensemble.

Will Smith: Checked Dark Blue Sophistication

Will Smith made a fashion statement with his checked dark blue suit, accompanied by a checked white shirt and a dark pink tie. This bold combination exuded confidence and flair. Smith's ensemble showcased his unique style, allowing him to stand out on the red carpet and leave a lasting impression.

Leo Carlsson: Dark Navy Blue Classic

Carlsson made a striking appearance in a complete dark navy blue suit set. His choice of a navy blue formal suit, combined with a matching navy blue shirt, exuded confidence and sophistication. Carlsson's attention to detail extended to his classic bowtie, which added a touch of elegance to his ensemble.

To sum up the 2023 NHL Draft Red Carpet

As the 2023 NHL draft continues, these five prospects captivated onlookers with their impeccable style and fashion choices. Each one brought their own unique flair to the red carpet, showcasing their individuality and personality through their well-crafted outfits. Beyond their hockey skills, these prospects have shown their sense of fashion at the 2023 NHL Draft Red Carpet.

