Top 5 NHL goalies with most saves in a single game

Throughout the storied history of the NHL, there have been exceptional goaltending performances that stand out as testaments to the resilience and skill of netminders.

In games where the pressure is at its peak, some goalies have risen to the occasion, facing an astonishing number of shots and making save after save to keep their teams in contention.

Here are the top five NHL goalies with the most saves in a single game:

#1 Joonas Korpisalo - 85 Saves

On August 11, 2020, during the unprecedented circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, Joonas Korpisalo of the Columbus Blue Jackets etched his name in history.

In a five-overtime marathon against the Tampa Bay Lightning, he made a mind-boggling 85 saves. Although the Blue Jackets ultimately lost the game, Korpisalo's heroic effort garnered him first-star honors and an impressive .966 save percentage.

#2 Igor Shesterkin - 79 Saves

In his second-ever NHL playoff start on May 3, 2022, Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers displayed extraordinary determination. In an intense battle against the Pittsburgh Penguins, he stopped 79 shots, coming within six saves of tying the record.

Despite his incredible performance, the Rangers suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 loss in the game's third overtime.

#3 Kelly Hrudey - 73 Saves

For 33 years, Kelly Hrudey held the record for most saves in a single game, achieving the milestone on April 18, 1987. During the "Easter Epic" in Game 7 of the opening-round series, Hrudey made 73 saves for the New York Islanders against the Washington Capitals.

His exceptional .973 save percentage secured a 3-2 victory for the Islanders in the fifth-longest game in NHL history.

#4 Ed Belfour - 72 Saves

In April 2003, Ed Belfour of the Toronto Maple Leafs demonstrated his brilliance in a grueling playoff contest against the Philadelphia Flyers. Belfour turned away an impressive 72 shots, finishing the night with a remarkable .960 save percentage.

Despite his efforts, the Maple Leafs ultimately suffered a 3-2 loss in the third overtime.

#5 Roberto Luongo - 72 Saves

Roberto Luongo, a recent inductee into the Hockey Hall of Fame, achieved his 72-save feat on April 11, 2007. During the Vancouver Canucks' opening-round matchup against the Dallas Stars, Luongo displayed incredible resilience, leading his team to a 5-4 victory in the fourth overtime.

His stellar performance remains one of the highlights of the Stanley Cup playoffs history.

These five goalies stand as a testament to the remarkable athleticism and mental fortitude required to withstand the pressure of facing such an overwhelming number of shots in a single game.

As the game of hockey continues to evolve, these historic performances serve as a reminder of the incredible feats that goaltenders can achieve on the grandest stage of the NHL.