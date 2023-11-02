Top 4 Pierre Dorion replacements as Ottawa Senators GM feat. Peter Chiarelli

The Ottawa Senators have found themselves in search of a new general manager after the recent departure of Pierre Dorion. The 51-year-old Dorion was relieved of his duties on a Wednesday, signaling the need for fresh leadership within the organization. In the interim, Steve Staios, the president of hockey operations, will step in as the acting general manager while the team conducts an extensive search for a permanent replacement.

Several intriguing candidates have emerged as potential successors to Pierre Dorion, each bringing their own unique skillsets and experiences to the table. Here are four names that are generating significant buzz within the hockey world:

Who could replace Pierre Dorion as GM of the Ottawa Senators?

#1 Peter Chiarelli

The former general manager of the Edmonton Oilers has recently taken on a role in the Ottawa Senators' player development system. Chiarelli brings a wealth of experience and a history of building successful teams, making him a strong contender for the position.

#2 Mathieu Darche

Currently serving as the Director for Hockey operations at Tampa Bay Lightning, Darche has been part of a front office that has helped guide the Lightning to recent Stanley Cup championships. His knowledge of the game and success in player development make him an attractive candidate.

#3 Eric Tulsky

As the Assistant general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes, Tulsky has been instrumental in implementing advanced analytics and data-driven decision-making within the organization.

His innovative approach to team management has garnered attention, and the Ottawa Senators could benefit from his fresh perspective.

#4 Steve Staios

Already serving as the interim general manager, Staios has a unique opportunity to prove himself in the dual roles of president of hockey operations and general manager. This would be similar to how the Pittsburgh Penguins have structured their front office with Kyle Dubas.

Staios has been with the Ottawa Senators since the change in ownership several weeks ago. His familiarity with the organization and with the ownership group since joining towards the end of September 2023, may work to his advantage.

It is worth noting that Steve Staios could potentially become the permanent general manager, especially if he impresses during his interim tenure. It is certainly intriguing that Staios was the go-to pick for the interim position, despite the fact he was just recently hired.