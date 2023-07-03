Top 5 remaining NHL free agents: A look into the outstanding players unsigned on Day 3 of FA

As the second day of NHL free agency comes to a close and we head to Day 3, there are still several NHL free agents eagerly awaiting new contracts. Among the top free agents are Evander Kane, Matt Dumba, Vladimir Tarasenko, Patrice Bergeron, and Trevor Zegras. Let's take a closer look at each player and their respective careers.

#1 Evander Kane

Edmonton Oilers v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Five

Known for his speed and scoring ability, Evander Kane is a highly skilled NHL free agent still available. He was selected fourth overall by the Atlanta Thrashers (now Winnipeg Jets) in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. Throughout his career, Kane has consistently produced offensively and has shown a physical presence on the ice. His ability to drive play and contribute both goals and assists make him an enticing option for teams in need of offensive firepower.

#2 Matt Dumba

Minnesota Wild v Dallas Stars - Game One

Drafted seventh overall by the Minnesota Wild in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Matt Dumba has established himself as a skilled defenseman with a booming shot from the point. His offensive contributions from the blue line, combined with his physicality, make him a good pick for any team looking to bolster their defensive core.

#3 Vladimir Tarasenko

2023 NHL All-Star - Skills Competition

A highly skilled winger, Vladimir Tarasenko was chosen 16th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. Tarasenko has consistently been one of the Blues' top offensive threats, known for his goal-scoring ability and strong puck-handling skills. Despite recent injury setbacks, Tarasenko's track record of offensive excellence makes him an intriguing target for teams in need of a scoring boost.

#4 Patrice Bergeron

Florida Panthers v Boston Bruins - Game Five

A veteran leader and one of the league's premier two-way forwards, Patrice Bergeron has spent his entire NHL career with the Boston Bruins since being drafted 45th overall in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft. Known for his defensive prowess, faceoff skills, and leadership, Bergeron is widely regarded as one of the best two-way centers in the game. Although, it's more likely that he might announce his retirement.

#5 Trevor Zegras

Colorado Avalanche v Anaheim Ducks

The NHL free agent on this list, Trevor Zegras was selected ninth overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Zegras is an electrifying forward with exceptional playmaking ability and offensive instincts. His creativity and skillset have drawn comparisons to some of the game's elite playmakers. As a young prospect with immense potential, Zegras represents a promising investment for any team looking to build for the future.

With these highly skilled NHL free agents still available in the free agency market, it will be intriguing to see where they ultimately find their new hockey homes. As teams continue to assess their needs and pursue these talented individuals, the offseason remains full of excitement and anticipation for NHL fans.

Poll : 0 votes