Torey Krug breaks silence after declining to waive his no-trade clause earlier this summer

This past summer, Torey Krug, a highly regarded defenseman with a reputation as a fan favorite, stood at a crossroads in his career. The decision he faced was whether to waive his no-trade clause and potentially embrace a new chapter with the Philadelphia Flyers.

However, the recent remarks made by Krug provide valuable insight into why he ultimately chose his no-trade clause.

When Torey Krug joined the St. Louis Blues, it's been reported that the team included a no-trade clause in his contract. In June, the St. Louis Blues were actively exploring a significant trade with the Philadelphia Flyers.

This potential trade did not materialize because Torey Krug opted to exercise his no-trade clause, effectively blocking the move to Philadelphia. The defenseman used his contractual rights to prevent the trade to the Flyers.

Krug's heartfelt commitment to St. Louis became evident as he broke his silence during the team's training camp when he was sidelined with an injury.

According to The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford, Krug said:

“Obviously I chose to stay here. I want to be part of this room and love playing in this city and wearing the Blue Note so it’s something I’m very excited about. You don’t like hearing things like that. I have kids, I have a family. But I want to be here and wear the Note.”

Furthermore, Krug's commitment extended well into the future. He stressed his desire to honor the seven-year contract he had signed with the Blues, saying:

“I’m here to play hockey. I signed up to be in St. Louis for 7 years and that’s what I want to do. When you hear stuff like that, there’s more that goes into it than what’s on the surface…at the end of the day, I want to be here. So that’s all I can really say about that.”

Torey Krug discusses his dedication to the Blues

Throughout his career, Torey Krug has embodied professionalism and an unwavering work ethic. When questioned about his commitment to a team that explored trading him, Krug said:

"I've seen everything in hockey, just about everything you can think of. If you know anything about me, or my history, you know I'm going to show up and go to work every day. I think my teammates understand that and expect that."

In the grand scheme of things, Krug's decision to remain in St. Louis speaks volumes about his loyalty and devotion.