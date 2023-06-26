Torey Krug contract: How much does the St Louis Blues defenseman earn in salary?

Torey Krug is the hockey defenseman for the St Louis Blues. The hockey star inked a seven-year contract with the Blues on October 9, 2020 for $6.5 million. The contract comprises $6.5 million in cap hit with an annual average salary of $6.5 million. Krug earns a base salary of $8.5 million with $8.5 million in minors salary.

The Blues defenseman has racked up a fabulous 444 points in 701 games. He also has 57 playoff points in 82 games throughout 12 seasons. Torey Krug will be an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) by the end of the 2026-27 season when he turns 36.

The 32-year-old Blues defenseman has played for major teams in the NHL, like the Boston Bruins, before joining the St Louis Blues. His exceptional grip over the puck and remarkable performance as an amateur earned him a position in the team's roster.

Torey Krug’s professional hockey career

Krug participated in the 2003 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament as a minor leaguer for the Detroit Honeybaked minor hockey team. Torey Krug joined the Michigan Belle Tyre midget program, which helped him hone his abilities even more. He played 59 regular season games for the Indiana Ice in the United States Hockey League (USHL), where he remarkably scored 47 points.

Fan-favorite Krug agreed to an entry-level deal with the Boston Bruins on March 25, 2012; on April 3, 2012, he played against the Pittsburgh Penguins in his NHL debut. Krug contributed with one assist during his two games with the Bruins, keeping a plus-minus of zero and playing more than 17 minutes a game on average.

Torey Krug participated in games with the Providence Bruins, the team's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, in the 2012–2013 campaign. Unfortunately, he had to deal with an ankle sprain that kept him from performing well until mid-January. But Krug got a last-minute call-up from Providence and took the chance to show off his abilities in the NHL.

He scored his first NHL goal in his very first Stanley Cup playoff game during the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Rangers, becoming the first Bruins defenseman to do it since Glen Wesley in 1988.

As he joined a limited club of Bruins players who had scored goals in their first two postseason games, Krug didn't stop there. He scored his second NHL goal in Game 2 of the same series. Krug made history by becoming the first rookie defenseman to score four goals in his first five playoff games before the end of the series, which is remarkable.

