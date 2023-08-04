The NHL is on edge as speculation about a possible deal involving star defenseman Erik Karlsson to the Pittsburgh Penguins keeps spreading. The mere idea of such a deal has sparked an uproar of opinions from fans and analysts, with Toronto Maple Leafs finding itself in the middle of this mega-trade rumor.

With the weekend nearing, Elliotte Friedman, the hockey reporter for Sportsnet, has enhanced the anticipation among NHL fans to see if Erik Karlsson will be signed by the Penguins or not.

Some fans were seen making fun of the Toronto Maple Leafs, who were also rumored to have taken an interest in signing the star defenseman previously. With their cap space exhausting for the current 2023-24 season, there is only a slight chance for the Leafs to sign Erik Karlsson.

Jrpen5 @Jrpen5 @BR_OpenIce @FriedgeHNIC Toronto fumbled so hard

Fans have great expectations from the current General Manager and President of hockey operations of the Penguins, Kyle Dubas.

Shark Appreciator Ryan @ForeverKasai @BR_OpenIce @FriedgeHNIC Figure it out Kyle I’m tired of hearing about it

Some fans clearly have not been rejoicing in the expected union of Karlsson and the Pittsburgh Penguins, as they do not see the team getting any success in the future league or Stanley Cup.

Bro @Mk24466 @BR_OpenIce @FriedgeHNIC Lol oh pittsburgh. You have no idea what you're about to become...

While others have been expecting an overpaid cap hit for Karlsson with Kyle Dubas being involved with the Penguins.

Doubting Thomas @Doubting_Th0mas @BR_OpenIce @FriedgeHNIC Dubas as Pres and GM, you know Karlsson is getting over paid.

NHL fans and analysts even shared their opinion about the bright future the Penguins might have with this trade being successful.

James McCoy @james_mcco87386 @Sportsnet @FriedgeHNIC Pittsburgh's PP is gonna be deadly this season if they can trade for him.

Others suggested a trade for Sidney Crosby to the Colorado Avalanche for better structuralism of the team.

BoAvsBo @NathanMacWinnon @Sportsnet @FriedgeHNIC Penguins setting themselves up for the hardest rebuild in history. I guess it’ll help a bit when they trade Crosby to the avs for some picks

Why is Erik Karlsson trade in a holdup for so long?

Erik Karlsson, the current Norris Trophy winner, has gained prominence in the tumultuous trade market. This came after he expressed his desire to leave the San Jose Sharks in favor of joining a team with genuine Stanley Cup chances.

The delicate balancing act between Karlsson's undeniable value and the San Jose Sharks' demands for a sizeable return in exchange for the outstanding defenseman presents a challenge in this potential trade, though.

Frank Seravalli points out that Erik Karlsson's age, his significant cap hit of $11.5 million, and his well-documented defensive weaknesses have combined to dampen the enthusiasm of interested teams. These circumstances have caused those teams interested in Karlsson to proceed cautiously as they struggle to convince the Sharks to accept a sizable offer.

While other teams like the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs’ limited cap space has raised questions about Karlsson’s trade with them, the Pittsburgh Penguins are taking rapid steps to sign the hockey star in all essence.