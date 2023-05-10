A Toronto Maple Leafs fan has caused a stir among Florida Panthers fans after making a controversial comment about the team. The Leafs fan claimed that the Panthers are not a real hockey team and that they don't have real fans.

This statement has been met with anger and disbelief by many Panthers fans. The comment which sparked off this feud had the said fan saying, in response to a question:

"Ah, yeah, I think they have it, what it takes to come back. Florida's not a real hockey team. They don't have real fans and it's Toronto Maple Leafs so."

Thoughts on this take? “Florida is not a real hockey team”Thoughts on this take? “Florida is not a real hockey team” Thoughts on this take? 👀 https://t.co/HK4Vvv0Lmq

One Florida fan reacted by saying:

"poor child has experienced a lot of trauma as a Leafs fan."

This comment pokes fun at the frustration and disappointment that the Leafs fans have experienced over the years. It is a clever way of hitting back at the fan through his own team's failures.

Another fan reacted by saying:

"He don't believe what he's saying coming from a professional body language reader."

It might be a form of wishful thinking or trying to convince themselves that their team can come back from the 3-0 deficit.

A third fan reacted thus:

"'They have what it takes to come back’. Honestly, what gives you that impression?"

This fan challenges the Leafs fan's statement and questions the basis of his belief.

Overall, it's clear that the Leafs fan's comment have sparked some strong reactions from Panthers fans. While Leaf fans may have faith in their team's ability to come back and win the series, one thing is clear - The Panthers are not to be underestimated.

In game 4 tonight, it will be interesting to see if the Leafs can mount a comeback or if the Panthers take the series with one more win.

Toronto Maple Leafs' prospect Ty Voit is assigned to AHL

The Toronto Maple Leafs have reassigned prospect Ty Voit to the American Hockey League's (AHL) Marlies from the Ontario Hockey League's (OHL) Sarnia. The move was announced on Wednesday, May 11, 2023, and comes after Voit had an impressive season in the OHL.

Voit, who was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs with the 153rd overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, had a standout season with Sarnia, recording 24 goals and 105 points in 67 games. He also contributed three goals and 16 points in 16 playoff games for the team.

