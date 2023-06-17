According to TSN's Darren Dreger, the Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to discuss a contract extension with Keefe during the summer. This news has sparked a range of emotions among fans, with many taking to Twitter to express their thoughts on the matter.

One disgruntled fan tweeted:

"They can do what they want. The Leafs lost me after blowing a 3-1 series lead to 17th overall Montreal and not making any reasonable changes to the roster or on the bench. That's on Dubas and his 'philosophy.' And now this. Just gonna be the same crap all over again."

Another fan expressed their disappointment:

"Aaaaand we're back to square one. I would do a full Frank the Tank video on this. But I have one tweet left after this one, saving for something. 1 step forward, two steps back with Brad at the helm so far. Could be 5 ahead w/ a Papi extension #LeafsForever."

However, not all fans are completely against the idea of discussing a contract extension for Sheldon Keefe. One fan remarked:

"Seems pointless since they don't have to commit yet, but what do I know."

Another fan questioned the reasoning behind the potential extension, tweeting:

"Why? Literally no reason to do this."

The reactions from fans on Twitter demonstrate the diverse perspectives within the Maple Leafs fan base. Some fans are disheartened by the team's recent playoff failures and are eager for significant changes, both on the roster and behind the bench.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are anticipated to engage in contract negotiations with coach Keefe during the upcoming offseason.

Keefe, whose contract is nearing its final year, was initially hired by the former General Manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Kyle Dubas, who was relieved of his duties in May.

Keefe and Dubas have a longstanding history, with Keefe being appointed as his coach on three separate occasions: first with the Soo Greyhounds in the OHL in 2012, then with the Toronto Marlies in the AHL in 2015, and finally with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2019.

Although the Toronto Maple Leafs managed to advance past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004, their joy was short-lived as they suffered a disappointing five-game elimination at the hands of the Florida Panthers in the second round.

During his tenure, Keefe has achieved an impressive regular-season record of 166 wins, 71 losses and 30 overtime losses over four seasons. His .678 points percentage stands as the best in the history of the franchise and ranks third all-time among coaches with at least 100 NHL games under their belt. However, Keefe's playoff record stands at 13 wins and 17 losses.

