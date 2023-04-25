Toronto Maple Leafs fans in awe after taking 3-1 lead over Tampa Bay Lightning

The Toronto Maple Leafs are just one game away from winning their first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning. They are proving to the world why are legitimate Stanley Cup contenders

The Maple Leafs defeated the Lightning 5-4 in an overtime thriller to take a 3-1 series lead. It was a remarkable comeback for the Leafs. After going down 4-1 in the second period, the Leafs bounced back with three goals in the third period to force overtime.

Alexander Kerfoot came up big on the power play, deflecting a Mark Giordano shot into the net to win it for the Leafs in the extra frame. Maple Leafs fans were buzzing with excitement at Amalie Arena. Lightning fans left the game stunned after watching their team blow a three-goal lead.

Following the game, fans went on Twitter to celebrate the Maple Leafs' remarkable comeback. Here are some of the best reactions:

Omar @TicTacTOmar MAXIMUM HYPE ON THE LEAFS BENCH MAXIMUM HYPE ON THE LEAFS BENCH https://t.co/RHrRgLlPxJ

Daniel Friedman @DanJFriedman Same old Leafs, huh?



Not anymore. Same old Leafs, huh? Not anymore.

DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook Maple Leafs bettors after that win Maple Leafs bettors after that win https://t.co/6nm4vwUOUl

Kim Coates @KimFCoates 🥃 I’m not gloating. I’m not bragging. Im a hockey player… I understand the past pains of leaf nation ….. shhhhhhhh. I’m not doing anything but enjoying an over time win by the Leafs …. Bring on game 5 …. I’m not gloating. I’m not bragging. Im a hockey player… I understand the past pains of leaf nation ….. shhhhhhhh. I’m not doing anything but enjoying an over time win by the Leafs …. Bring on game 5 …. 😎🇨🇦🥃 https://t.co/VfXFNbgjq9

Ian Mendes @ian_mendes One narrative I won't buy into: That Leafs fans are now overconfident with a 3-1 series lead.



I maintain they will be nervous until the final horn sounds of a potential clinching game. They've seen too much over the years.



Happy tonight? Sure.



Cocky? I don't think so. One narrative I won't buy into: That Leafs fans are now overconfident with a 3-1 series lead.I maintain they will be nervous until the final horn sounds of a potential clinching game. They've seen too much over the years. Happy tonight? Sure. Cocky? I don't think so.

Lance Hornby 🇺🇦 @sunhornby As they did in the Montreal series, Leafs win Game 4 on the road and come home with a chance to close it out. As they did in the Montreal series, Leafs win Game 4 on the road and come home with a chance to close it out.

Jordan Strack @JordanStrack If the Maple Leafs somehow blow this 3-1 lead, I’ll believe that curses are real.



This has to be the year they finally get over the hump. Has to be. If the Maple Leafs somehow blow this 3-1 lead, I’ll believe that curses are real.This has to be the year they finally get over the hump. Has to be.

Brennan Delaney @Brennan_L_D Not the first time the Leafs have had a 3-1 lead in a playoff series. Not the first time the Leafs have had a 3-1 lead in a playoff series.

Matthew @Masters2090 @Sportsnet @MapleLeafs 🤣🤡🤡 @TBLightning We all know what happened last time were up 3-1 in a series.🤣🤡🤡 @Sportsnet @MapleLeafs @TBLightning We all know what happened last time were up 3-1 in a series. 😂😂🤣🤡🤡

BSATLRAMSFAN @brettshep43 @Sportsnet @MapleLeafs @TBLightning Now that was exciting and I'm not even a leafs fans but I love the city and people of Toronto and I hope they do the damn thing @Sportsnet @MapleLeafs @TBLightning Now that was exciting and I'm not even a leafs fans but I love the city and people of Toronto and I hope they do the damn thing

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning will be back in action for Game 5 on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. If the Maple Leafs win Game 5, they will advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2004.

Alexander Kerfoot's OT winner puts the Toronto Maple Leafs one game away from clinching the series

The Tampa Bay Lightning dominated the first period. They were relentless with their forecheck and controlled the pace of play. The Bolts entered the first intermission with a 2-0 lead. Alex Killorn and Mikhail Sergachev scored for Tampa Bay in the opening frame.

Noel Acciari trimmed the Lightning's lead to one after scoring less than five minutes into the second period. Lightning captain Steven Stamkos answered back with a goal of his own to put the Lightning up 3-1. Alex Killorn notched his second goal of the night with 1:09 left in the second period to give Tampa a 4-1 lead.

The Maple Leafs found their stride in the third period and orchestrated an incredible comeback. Auston Matthews scored two goals in less than four minutes to bring the Leafs back within one.

Morgan Rielly snapped a wrist shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy with 3:56 left in the third period to tie the game at 4-4, forcing overtime. Alexander Kerfoot scored the overtime winner at the 4:14 mark to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a commanding 3-1 series lead. The Leafs had 37 shots on goal in the contest.

