Just less than a week ago, Toronto Maple Leafs fans were at the top of the world after their team eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning in their Round 1 series to win their first playoff series in 19 years.

The euphoria, however, now seems to have died down against the Florida Panthers coming into the Round 2 series. The Leafs have lost their opening two games at home and will travel to the FLA Arena, already trailing 0-2.

Coming into Game 2, the Leafs started off in a dominant style, early in the first period. They were leading 2-1 before moving into the second period. However, they blew their lead and failed to mount a comeback from there.

The fear among Maple Leafs' fans has grown, and they now fear losing the series and that the curse will strike again, ending their playoff run.

Here's how fans reacted to the loss on Thursday:

Shaftinzach @shaftinzach The Toronto Maple Leafs can eat glass. They just cost me a huge parlay hitting. Fuck you. #TorontoMapleLeafs The Toronto Maple Leafs can eat glass. They just cost me a huge parlay hitting. Fuck you. #TorontoMapleLeafs

Luca “The Listener” @JonObi1Gandalf Toronto Maple Leafs, you ruined me three Apple Watch Ultras. Can’t even win a goddamn game at home. Toronto Maple Leafs, you ruined me three Apple Watch Ultras. Can’t even win a goddamn game at home.

Tyler Bowman🏒🐧 @BBowman78 What if the #TorontoMapleLeafs beat the first round exit curse this year, to only start a new one…. Being stuck in the second round exit curse? What if the #TorontoMapleLeafs beat the first round exit curse this year, to only start a new one…. Being stuck in the second round exit curse?😂

SEB-RON JAMES™  @mrsebruary Orange is the new black and the Florida Panthers are the new Boston Bruins to the Toronto Maple Leafs Orange is the new black and the Florida Panthers are the new Boston Bruins to the Toronto Maple Leafs

rA Dex 🏳️‍🌈 @TheLetterDex God I hope the Toronto Maple Leafs get swept God I hope the Toronto Maple Leafs get swept

Toronto Maple Leafs will travel to FLA Live Arena 0-2 down in the series

Alexander Kerfoot opened the scoring sheet for the Toronto Maple Leafs after picking up a rebound to slot it back into the net 2:20 into the first period.

Ryan O'Reilly on a powerplay scored the second goal for the Leafs to advantage the team with a 2-0 lead. Everything was in control for the Leafs, and they were right on track.

However, as the second period progressed the Leafs started to crumble and the Florida Panthers took advantage of it at the right time, scoring two goals with under 47 seconds to win 3-2 on the night.

The Toronto Maple Leafs further went on to lose their footing in the game and weren't able to mount a comeback. Sergei Bobrovsky has been brilliant for the Panthers this playoff campaign. He ended the contest with 35 saves. Panthers head coach Paul Maurice recognized the brilliant run of the show from his goaltender (via NHL.com):

"You need your goaltender to win you a series every night, and he did that tonight,". "I don't think it was easy at the start for him. Certainly the way we played in front of him the first 10 minutes was challenging, and then he built. You get behind the bench some nights and you get a feel for your goaltender where you go, 'Man he's just not getting beat again,' and that's what he gave our team."

Game 3 will be played in the FLA Live Arena on Saturday.

