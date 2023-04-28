The Tampa Bay Lightning avoided elimination by defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 in Game 5 on Thursday at the Scotiabank Arena.

The Maple Leafs have not won a playoff series since 2004, and the majority of the fan base expected the curse to end in Game 5. After suffering two losses coming into overtime at home, the Bolts shone and made a great comeback in Game 5. With a resounding victory on Thursday, the Tampa Bay Lightning put a stop to Leafs fans' celebrations.

With their loss on the night, the Maple Leafs now have a 0-11 record in series-clinching games since 2004. The Leafs' fan base is currently in fear that a replay of what happened in the playoffs will again follow them.

Here are some of the top reactions from Leafs fans to Thursday's 4-2 loss:

Zak Godard @ZakGodard_ @MapleLeafs @LGCanada Please for the love of all things holy close it out Saturday. We don’t want game 7 @MapleLeafs @LGCanada Please for the love of all things holy close it out Saturday. We don’t want game 7 😭

CynFtWProductions @CynFtWProd @MapleLeafs @LGCanada Lightning in 7 unfortunately. And I’m a die hard Leafs fan since 2004 when they were actually a good team @MapleLeafs @LGCanada Lightning in 7 unfortunately. And I’m a die hard Leafs fan since 2004 when they were actually a good team

steven raposo @stevenraposo6 @MapleLeafs @LGCanada Season over Monday this sucks man I miss the old days where they at least won series @MapleLeafs @LGCanada Season over Monday this sucks man I miss the old days where they at least won series

Rob @RobJR56470070 @MapleLeafs @LGCanada Up 3-1 playing at home why do the Leafs play so nervously?? If they can't handle game 5 they ain't handling game 7 @MapleLeafs @LGCanada Up 3-1 playing at home why do the Leafs play so nervously?? If they can't handle game 5 they ain't handling game 7

Blake @STLBlake19 @MapleLeafs

-Can't close out series at home in game 5

-now have to go win game 6 on the road ( inevitably won't)

-must win game 7 at home ( get blown out )

- fans blame refs

- next seasons the year @LGCanada -Leafs take a 3-1 series lead-Can't close out series at home in game 5-now have to go win game 6 on the road ( inevitably won't)-must win game 7 at home ( get blown out )- fans blame refs- next seasons the year @MapleLeafs @LGCanada -Leafs take a 3-1 series lead -Can't close out series at home in game 5-now have to go win game 6 on the road ( inevitably won't)-must win game 7 at home ( get blown out )- fans blame refs - next seasons the year https://t.co/zdZVMrmHhk

Monsieur M👀 @VoodYogic @MapleLeafs



THAT effort is exactly why they’re 0-10 in close out games in this “era” @LGCanada I’ve never seen a team anywhere in any sport in any corner of the world so profoundly choke time and time again when they have a chance to win.THAT effort is exactly why they’re 0-10 in close out games in this “era” @MapleLeafs @LGCanada I’ve never seen a team anywhere in any sport in any corner of the world so profoundly choke time and time again when they have a chance to win.THAT effort is exactly why they’re 0-10 in close out games in this “era”

Just 4 Wins Pls! @toronchokefan @MapleLeafs @LGCanada Overall too sloppy. A lot of missed penalty’s though and we did show fight. Just not enough magic. But the seasons over, we all know it. @MapleLeafs @LGCanada Overall too sloppy. A lot of missed penalty’s though and we did show fight. Just not enough magic. But the seasons over, we all know it.

Mad Clown @Phlebiacclown @MapleLeafs



Wanna chance to meet some leafs players? Book early tee times for the morning of May 2nd at local GTA golf clubs, and then take a look at the foursomes that will be playing to know where to go.



Because they will be out there somewhere..... Guaranteed @LGCanada It's over.Wanna chance to meet some leafs players? Book early tee times for the morning of May 2nd at local GTA golf clubs, and then take a look at the foursomes that will be playing to know where to go.Because they will be out there somewhere..... Guaranteed @MapleLeafs @LGCanada It's over.Wanna chance to meet some leafs players? Book early tee times for the morning of May 2nd at local GTA golf clubs, and then take a look at the foursomes that will be playing to know where to go.Because they will be out there somewhere..... Guaranteed

Tampa Bay Lightning down Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 in Game 5

The Toronto Maple Leafs got off to a good start in the early minutes of the first period. Morgan Rielly opened the scoring sheet for the team after slotting the puck back into the net at 5:46 into the first from Matthew Knies' assist to make it 1-0 for the Leafs.

Just 26 seconds later, Anthony Cirelli brought the Lightning back into the game and tied the game at 1-1 after converting an assist into the back of the net via a wrist shot. The score was tied at 1-1 before moving into the second period.

Michael Eyssimont extended the Bolts' lead to 2-0 as he converted a feed from Bogosian to slot the puck past Ilya Samsonov into the back of the net through a wrist shot. Coming into the third period, Nicholas Paul scored the third goal for the team and further extended the Bolts' lead to 3-1 at the 11:53 mark.

With less than four minutes remaining for the final buzzzer, Auston Matthews' goal trimmed the Lightning's lead to 3-2 and gave fans hope of making a comeback from behind. However, Alex Killorn's goal 19:55 into the third period won the game for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

John Tavares recorded two points while Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly had two goals apiece for the Leafs on the night. Bolts' Anthony Cirelli and Mikey Eyssimont had two points apiece while goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves on the night.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning will be back in action in Game 6 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa on Saturday.

