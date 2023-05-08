Since entering the second round of the playoffs, the Toronto Maple Leafs seem to have lost all their hopes and confidence with what they played against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Round 1.

The Leafs were defeated 3-2 in overtime by the Florida Panthers in Game 3 on Sunday, with Sam Reinhart scoring the game-winning goal. The team is now on the verge of elimination from the playoffs, trailing the Panthers 3-0 in the series.

After the Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the first round, there was a moment of contentment for the first time in 19 years across the city of Toronto.

However, those celebrations and all the euphoria that Leafs fans had are now winding down to be forgotten easily since their Game 6 victory in Round 1.

The Maple Leafs have failed to secure a single win over the Florida Panthers in the second round and with that there has been a fear among fans to face another elimination in the playoffs.

Just over a week ago, the Maple Leaf Square in Toronto was buzzing with "We want Florida," chants and the level of joy was all-time-high after their team made it past the first round for the first time in 19 years.

Watch the video below:

Sportsnet @Sportsnet “WE WANT FLORIDA!” chants in Toronto right now 🤭 “WE WANT FLORIDA!” chants in Toronto right now 🤭 https://t.co/zdVa9x7HKU

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports This was Maple Leaf Square in Toronto following their Game 6 win and first series win in 19 years.



A week and a half later they’re down 3-0 to the Panthers.



This was Maple Leaf Square in Toronto following their Game 6 win and first series win in 19 years.A week and a half later they’re down 3-0 to the Panthers.https://t.co/6PeBVEeKCB

However, the Maple Leaf Square that was once buzzing with "We want Florida," chants are now all silenced by the Florida Panthers.

Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights @HockeyDaily365



#LeafsForever The collective amount of sadness in Maple Leaf Square really is a lot to take in The collective amount of sadness in Maple Leaf Square really is a lot to take in#LeafsForever https://t.co/aPQbmOcITs

The scenes in the above video were captured at Maple Leaf Square following the Toronto Maple Leafs' 3-0 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 3 on Sunday.

The Maple Leafs must now win all four remaining games in the series to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Given the Leafs' current second-round performance, the task appears to be impossible.

However, given that it is the playoffs, fans can anticipate anything to happen in the series.

Florida Panthers extend their winning streak to six after overcoming the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 3

Florida Panthers v Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Two

The Florida Panthers have been a hot team since their win in Game 4, which eventually followed the elimination of the Boston Bruins in Game 7.

The Florida Panthers have not lost a single game against the Leafs in the second round. With a win on Sunday, the Panthers now have extended their playoff-winning streak to six. They are now coming out as the top contender from the Eastern Conference to lift the coveted Stanley Cup this time.

Game 4 between the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs will take place on Wednesday.

