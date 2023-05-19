In a stunning turn of events, the Toronto Maple Leafs' General Manager, Kyle Dubas, will not be returning to the team. After the franchise's seventh consecutive playoff failure during the Kyle Dubas/ Auston Matthews/ Mitch Marner era, the Leafs are preparing for a new chapter with a different GM at the helm.

Fans and hockey enthusiasts alike are grappling with mixed emotions, uncertain about the future of the team and the impending decisions that lie ahead.

Kyle Dubas himself hinted at the possibility of such a departure, expressing the physical and emotional toll the past several years had taken on him and his family. While he has not announced any immediate plans to join another team, the hockey community awaits news of his next endeavor.

The news left many Maple Leafs fans heartbroken and concerned about the team's future. Taking to social media, fans expressed their emotions and offered their perspectives on the departure.

In one tweet, a fan mournfully stated:

"It's a sad day for the @MapleLeafs. Mark my words, this will set the Leafs back years. @kyledubas did an outstanding job. At least he has set them up well for the future, hopefully, the new GM doesn't F it up. Good luck wherever you land, Kyle."

Another fan tweeted:

"Wish Kyle Dubas and his family nothing but the best."

nui 🥀 @sho17timee wish kyle dubas and his family nothing but the best wish kyle dubas and his family nothing but the best

This sentiment reflects the appreciation some fans have for the work Dubas has done during his tenure. Despite the team's postseason struggles, there is recognition of the positive changes and culture he fostered within the organization.

However, there is also concern about the team's future trajectory. One worried fan tweeted:

"It really sucks... I hope whoever they get can match the regular-season success. I just feel this team is going to get worse now. I just feel a lot of reactionary moves coming. Hope to god I'm wrong; I can't deal with more of the 2005-2016 type years."

This sentiment highlights the fear of potential knee-jerk reactions and the desire for stability moving forward.

The departure of Dubas marks a significant moment for the Toronto Maple Leafs and their devoted fanbase.

A potential explanation for Kyle Dubas' departure from the Toronto Maple Leafs

After the Toronto Maple Leafs' disappointing playoff exit, frustrated fans took to social media to express their dissatisfaction, with many placing blame on General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The team's early elimination triggered a strong response from supporters, leading to demands for Dubas to be removed from his position. However, the ex GM recently addressed his future and emphasized the significant role his family's well-being plays in his decision-making process.

During an interview, he stated:

"I have had a longstanding relationship with Brendan and the owners. I will have discussions with them in the upcoming days. I will also speak with my wife Shannon and my family to determine how we should proceed. This year has taken a toll on them, and their happiness is important to me."

This signals the end of Kyle Dubas' tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

