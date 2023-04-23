Toronto Maple Leafs fans are not happy after forward Sam Lafferty was fined $3,108.11 for cross-checking Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton during Saturday's game. The incident occurred at 15:10 of the second period and Lafferty was assessed a minor penalty for roughing.

Many Maple Leafs' fans took to Twitter to express their frustration with the fine, with some calling the NHL's Department of Player Safety a "complete joke."

One fan wrote:

"'NHL player safety'” is a complete joke. One night you penalize for something, the next you don’t. You allow sooo many things to go unpunished, yet punish other things constantly. Do better"

Another fan tweeted:

"Now do Maroon. I'm ok with a fine but you can't seriously let Maroon get away without a fine/suspension"

The frustration from Maple Leafs' fans is understandable, especially considering the team is already without forward Michael Bunting. The latter was suspended for three games for an illegal check to the head on Tampa Bay defenseman Erik Cernak in Tuesday's series opener.

The Maple Leafs currently hold a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series against the Lightning, with the two sides returning to action on Monday night.

Toronto Maple Leafs fan predicts how series against Tampa Bay Lightning could end

The Toronto Maple Leafs fan base is buzzing with excitement following the team's incredible comeback win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their Round 1 series. After a disappointing 7-3 defeat in Game 1, the Maple Leafs left no room for error, securing a dominant 7-2 victory in Game 2 to tie the series.

One fan, in particular, shared his thoughts on the game with Ryan May, the host of Leafs TV on Fan First Network. He stated that the team's response was exactly what they needed after the loss in Game 1.

He also highlighted the differences in Game 2, such as the early powerplay goal from Mitchell Marner and the support from the home crowd, which contributed to the team's impressive performance.

With Games 3 and 4 of the series set to take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, the host asked the fan what he thought would happen in the upcoming games. The fan confidently predicted that the Toronto Maple Leafs would win the series in five games.

The upcoming games in Tampa will undoubtedly be a battle for both teams, with the Lightning looking to regain their dominance and the Maple Leafs aiming to maintain their momentum.

