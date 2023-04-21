Following a comprehensive 7-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1, the Toronto Maple Leafs made a huge comeback in Game 2 on Thursday to tie the series.

The Maple Leafs were all over the ice and dominated Game 2 early in the first period. They left no room for the Lightning to mount a comeback, cruising past them 7-2.

Fans are ecstatic with the team's remarkable performance, and their reactions have been incredible. Ryan May, host of Leafs TV on Fan First Network, took a reaction from one of the Toronto Maple Leafs fans following the Leafs' incredible win.

The fan said:

"I lost my voice after the first period. What a game, ladies and gentlemen. We had a game tonight, and that’s the response we needed. We needed that. They put 7 past us last game. Today we scored 7 of our own."

The host then asked if there was any difference they witnessed in Game 2, to which the fan replied:

"Everything was different. Right off the bat, you had Marner score on the powerplay. We got a penalty drawn. The refs were sort of on our side. We had the crowd cheering. It was unbelievable there. I’ve never been to a playoff game in my life, and it was the best thing."

Games 3 and 4 of the Round 1 series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning will now move to the Amalie Arena in Tampa.

The host then asked one of the Toronto Maple Leafs fans what's going to happen in Tampa in the upcoming games. Here was the reply:

"We are gonna have a battle ladies and gentlemen. It’s gonna be a close one, but the Maple Leafs are taking it. We are taking it in five games, you heard it here."

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe praises team for response shown against Tampa Bay Lightning

After losing 7-3 in the opener of Round 1, the Toronto Maple Leafs bounced back in dominant style with a resounding win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

Captain John Tavares scored a hat-trick, his first in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Morgan Rielly and Mitchell Marner had four and three points apiece for the Leafs.

Coach Sheldon Keefe was pleased and impressed by the performance his team displayed in Game 2. He lauded his players' execution from the start of the first period (via NHL.com):

"It was a great response, couldn't ask for a better start. To earn the power play to begin with and to shoot it in the net right away like that, I thought just our overall focus and execution I thought was really sharp tonight in that first period.

He added:

"We needed a response tonight in a big way; they took it to us pretty good the other night, and we needed to have a good day today, and we did. So now we have a series. We'll get out on the road and have to play even better than we did tonight."

