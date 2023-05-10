The Toronto Maple Leafs are in a dire situation. They are trailing 3-0 in their second-round series against the Florida Panthers. Fans of the Leafs have taken to social media to express their frustration and lay blame on general manager Kyle Dubas. As the team faces elimination, discontent among the fanbase has reached a boiling point. Many are calling for Dubas to be fired.

Fans have a lot of reasons to be angry with the front office. They've won just one playoff round since Dubas was promoted to General Manager in 2018. If they lose tonight's game, they will be eliminated from the playoffs.

One person named Hunter tweeted:

"Happy Potential Kyle Dubas Elimination Day to those who celebrate," - @HunterHodies

Another fan called Dubas the Worst GM in the NHL. He criticized him for failing to construct a successful playoff team. The Leafs' lone playoff series win during Dubas' tenure required favorable circumstances.

"Worst GM in the NHL by a wide margin Kyle dubas has completely tanked an insane young core..He doesn’t know s**t about how to construct a team... Not acknowledging this is your loss only." - @norespect4isles

Another fan voiced his concerns about Dubas' tenure as GM. He criticized how Dubas negotiated William Nylander's contract. Additionally, he called for team to trade Mitch Marner.

"First fire kyle dubas. He has been a very sorry example of a GM. His negotiation of Nylander's contract was abysmal. Trade marner - he has no strength. Look at how poorly Marner, Matthews, Nylander, Tavares have done". - @michaelkulyk108

Toronto Maple Leafs' starting goaltender Ilya Samsonov suffered an injury during Game 3 of their second-round series against the Florida Panthers. He left and did not return for the remainder of the game, putting the Leafs in a tough situation.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe provided no immediate update on Samsonov's status following the game. Rookie Joseph Woll stepped in to replace him in net, while Matt Murray was called down from the press box to serve as the backup.

Samsonov's absence is a significant blow to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He played a crucial role in getting the Leafs to advance to the the second round of the playoffs.

The Leafs will look to avoid elimination when they take on the Panthers tonight at FLA Live Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm/ET.

