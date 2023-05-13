Toronto Maple Leafs fans throw money onto the ice after controversial no goal call in game five

The Toronto Maple Leafs' game five against the Florida Panthers was marked by a controversial nine-minute delay in the late second period. The game was crucial as the Maple Leafs were down 3-1 in the series and 2-1 in the game when Morgan Rielly skated across the crease and appeared to score the game-tying goal past Florida's goaltender, Sergei Bobrovsky. The Maple Leafs players and fans celebrated the goal, only for it to be ruled dead with no goal.

Toronto Maple Leafs' fans incensed after controversial no-goal call in second period

The ruling led to an extended delay, during which multiple replays were shown, clearly indicating that the puck had crossed the line. Maple Leafs fans were incensed, and the team's general manager, Kyle Dubas, was seen screaming from the press box. The referees reviewed the play extensively and ultimately ruled that there was an "intent to blow" the whistle dead before the puck had crossed the line, meaning that there would be no game-tying goal for the Maple Leafs.

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce Leafs GM Kyle Dubas was ANIMATED after the "No Goal" call Leafs GM Kyle Dubas was ANIMATED after the "No Goal" call 😳 https://t.co/LeYhYoyv9I

The decision incensed the Toronto Maple Leafs fans, who believed that the referees had made a grave mistake. In the later stages of the extended break, some fans even began throwing money onto the ice at the officials in protest and frustration.

While it was a tough decision for the referees to disallow the goal, it was ultimately the correct call as per the NHL rules. The officials believed that they had blown the whistle to stop play before the puck had crossed the line, and hence, the goal could not count.

Despite the disappointment of the disallowed goal, the Toronto Maple Leafs had opportunities to tie the game before the controversial call, but they were unable to do so. As the teams went into the locker room, the score stood at 2-1, with a chorus of boos from the fans.

While the nine-minute delay in game five between the Maple Leafs and the Panthers will be remembered as a controversial moment in the series, it is important to remember that the referees were simply following the rules. While the ruling may have been disappointing for Toronto Maple Leafs fans, it is part of the game, and it is up to the players to rise above adversity and continue to fight for victory.

Poll : 0 votes