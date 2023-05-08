The Toronto Maple Leafs were defeated by the Florida Panthers 3-2 in overtime at the FLA Live Arena in Florida on Sunday to trail in the series, 3-0.

With this defeat, the Toronto Maple Leafs are now on the brink of getting eliminated from the 2023 playoffs. The Panthers, on the other hand, won their sixth consecutive playoff game, with Sam Reinhart scoring the game-winning goal in overtime.

The star forward line of the Maple Leafs was once again goalless in the game. The Leafs' fans were not at all pleased with their team's continuation run of poor performances in the series and went onto Twitter to share their thoughts.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Sibbe🇸🇪 @SN19321218 @MapleLeafs @LGCanada Will Matthews, Marner and Tavares play on Wednesday or what? Cause no one saw them tonight. @MapleLeafs @LGCanada Will Matthews, Marner and Tavares play on Wednesday or what? Cause no one saw them tonight.

Bluwolfic @Bluwolfic @MapleLeafs 🤍 #LeafsForever @LGCanada This is a hard one to swallow and it's unbelievable what we are seeing in this series. What I can tell you is that I will be ready to cheer for our boys in Blue and White come Game 4 no matter what. #LeafsNation until the very end. @MapleLeafs @LGCanada This is a hard one to swallow and it's unbelievable what we are seeing in this series. What I can tell you is that I will be ready to cheer for our boys in Blue and White come Game 4 no matter what. 💙🤍 #LeafsForever #LeafsNation until the very end.

Kyle Fletcher @KFLETCH___ @MapleLeafs @LGCanada So close yet again! But the common L continues for y’all. L goalie. L Marner & overpaid Matthews asleep behind the bench. @MapleLeafs @LGCanada So close yet again! But the common L continues for y’all. L goalie. L Marner & overpaid Matthews asleep behind the bench. 😴

Patrick Young @PatrickYoung588 @MapleLeafs I almost feel bad for you fan base. Maple Laughs at it again. I almost feel bad for you fan base. Maple Laughs at it again. @MapleLeafs 😭 I almost feel bad for you fan base. Maple Laughs at it again.

gregparsons @mrgregparsons @MapleLeafs @LGCanada Get rid of the Princesses on the Leafs… Princesses belong in Disney Movies @MapleLeafs @LGCanada Get rid of the Princesses on the Leafs… Princesses belong in Disney Movies

h @huh23100 @MapleLeafs @LGCanada took 20 years for u to get through round one. Going to take another 20 to pass round two @MapleLeafs @LGCanada took 20 years for u to get through round one. Going to take another 20 to pass round two

x - amanda catherine @puckandprosecco @MapleLeafs I try to be positive but. Really piss poor effort from the core. As a fan, it’s extremely frustrating. To see this team FINALLY win a round - the first one in nineteen years… And then do absolutely nothing with the momentum. The fans deserve better, man. I’m tired. @MapleLeafs I try to be positive but. Really piss poor effort from the core. As a fan, it’s extremely frustrating. To see this team FINALLY win a round - the first one in nineteen years… And then do absolutely nothing with the momentum. The fans deserve better, man. I’m tired.

Ann Rolle @AnnRolle_ @MapleLeafs @LGCanada 40 million to four players and none on the board three games in a row. @MapleLeafs @LGCanada 40 million to four players and none on the board three games in a row.

Game 3 of the seven-game playoff series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers was played at the FLA Live Arena in Florida.

Toronto Maple Leafs v Florida Panthers - Game Three

Sam Lafferty put the Maple Leafs a goal ahead early at 2:26 minutes of the first period after he slotted an assist from David Kampf for a wrist shot. This was the only goal scored in the first period.

Coming into the second period, Anthony Duclair tied the game for the Florida Panthers. He converted an assist from Aron Ekblad to past Joseph Woll in the nets on a powerplay goal at the 2:26 mark of the early second-period frame.

Five minutes later, the Maple Leafs made a comeback and responded. Erik Gustafsson slotting a wrister that bounced off Mark Staal's stick into the back of the net to put the team 2-1 ahead in the game.

The Leafs' lead, however, does not last long. Carter Verhaeghe processes a deflected shot from Radko Gudas into the back of the net to tie the game at 2-2 before the game goes into the third period. The third period saw neither team score a goal. The score remained the same, leading to the game going into overtime.

3:02 into overtime, Sam Reinhart scored the winner for the Florida Panthers with a wrap-around shot to put the team 3-0 up in the series. Aaron Ekblad had two points in the contest, while goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky continued to display his incredible run of performance and made 22 saves with a .917 percentage.

Both teams will return for action in Game 4 on Wednesday.

