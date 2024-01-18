Toronto Maple Leafs HC Keefe points out captain John Tavares' massive drop in performance

The Toronto Maple Leafs' fourth consecutive blown-lead loss hit hard. Head coach Sheldon Keefe faced the media with a blunt message last night. The postgame press conference following their defeat to the Edmonton Oilers revealed a coach grappling with uncertainty about his team's ability to close out tight games, along with a stark breakdown of one of his biggest stars, John Tavares:

"I see a little bit of fatigue going on with John, too. To me, he doesn't seem to have the same pop, the same jump that he's had. And maybe that's a symptom of our schedule."

The Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in a precarious position, dealing with a string of losses when holding multi-goal leads. The Leafs will also be facing a challenging remaining schedule against playoff-hunting opponents:

"Forty-two games in, I still have a lot of questions about who is going to get the job done for us," Keefe admitted.

The coach's dilemma goes beyond coaching; it involves roster construction, a hierarchical culture enforced by lopsided salaries and a recent bout of mental fragility in critical moments. Keefe has been caught all season between holding his talented players accountable and supporting them to boost their confidence.

In an effort to address the team's struggles, Keefe and his staff held a lengthy meeting with all players on Wednesday morning. The meeting focused on positive video clips from the recent loss to the Oilers. The aim was to reconnect the team to its past identity as an elite regular-season performer and challenge players to raise their execution level. Time will tell if the hopeful strategy will pay off.

During a coach-only availability, Keefe was candid but careful in his criticism. He singled out struggling veterans like T.J. Brodie and John Tavares. He acknowledged the need for increased offense and a more focused defense during critical moments. Keefe urged his players to dig deeper and protect the net at all costs when fatigue sets in.

Will Sheldon Keefe be given the opportunity to fix Maple Leafs' ice time problems?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are facing an ice time quandary: Many of their top stars have faced criticism for being unable to carry the team to the finish line, but those same stars have been logging major minutes. Keefe recognizes the need for more contribution from the bottom six and depth defensemen but faces the challenge of maintaining a winning balance.

The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming games will provide opportunities for the team to correct its course, but the question remains: Can they find the right balance and regain their identity before it's too late, and will Keefe remain in charge to try and improve results?