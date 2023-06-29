Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was "uncertain and uncomfortable" about his future

Toronto Maple Leafs are going through a new phase with a new General Manager.

Coach Sheldon Keefe spoke about this several times. He described what it was like to be in a career limbo during the protracted period between Kyle Dubas being fired and new general manager Brad Treliving endorsing him. The two words he described in that period were:

"Uncertain and uncomfortable."

He was very happy sitting at the draft table, though, after the team confirmed he would stay. He said:

"Obviously, I'm thrilled to be back. It's been great to work with Brad."

Keefe, an accomplished regular-season coach at the NHL level, who has only won one of his five postseason series, must feel as though he has escaped with his life.

And as the days passed and the general manager talked to Leafs players and staff about Keefe and laboriously slogged through 17 hours of meetings with Keefe, all the open head coaching positions in the league gradually started to get filled.

The New York Rangers allegedly had an interest in Keefe before hiring Peter Laviolette, should he be dismissed.

Keefe claims Treliving's meticulous fire-or-retain procedure was rigorous and required while feeling apprehensive and uneasy, given the precarious situation of the organization and the significant decisions that lie ahead.

Brendan Shanahan, the club president, who could have simply cleared the decks but instead offered Keefe the opportunity to collaborate with Treliving, was thanked by Keefe.

This period of Keefe's time behind the bench is seen by both the employer and the employee as "starting anew," and Keefe asserts that Treliving's new viewpoint on the roster and its use will be beneficial for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto Maple Leafs retain Sheldon Keefe seeing his importance in retaining the "Core Four"

General Manager Brad Treliving of the Toronto Maple Leafs

When Treliving took the job in Toronto last month, deciding Sheldon Keefe's future and the future of the "Core Four" were two of his first responsibilities.

William Nylander and Auston Matthews will both be eligible for contract extensions on July 1 and will be one year away from becoming unrestricted free agents.

Keefe recently completed his fourth season with Toronto Maple Leafs' and had a 50-21-11 record.

Toronto won their first playoff series since 2004 by defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.

However, they were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the second round after just five games.

Keefe has a record of 166-71-30 with the franchise and has led the Toronto Maple Leafs to the playoffs in each of his four seasons. In club history, his 166 victories rank sixth-most.

The Toronto Maple Leafs went 0-6 in possible series-winning games in their first three playoff appearances. They lost a 3-1 lead to the Montreal Canadiens in 2021 and a 3-2 lead to the Lightning in 2021.

