Toronto Maple Leafs injury report feat. Erik Gustafsson, Matt Murray, and more

The Toronto Maple Leafs had an exceptional season. They posted a 50-21-11 record, accumulated 111 points and finished second in the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs will have home-ice advantage when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

The 2023 NHL playoffs will begin on April 17. Sixteen teams, eight from each conference, will compete for the Stanley Cup. The top three teams from each division and two wild cards have qualified for the postseason.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Erik Gustafsson joins team for practice

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Erik Gustafsson was back at practice on Sunday. He missed the final two games of the regular season after injuring himself during warmups on April 13. Gustafsson is dealing with an upper-body injury, according to David Alter of Sports Illustrated. The team has not provided any additional information on the injury or a timeline for his return.

The 29-year-old has scored seven goals and tallied 42 points this season. Gustaffson was acquired by the Leafs in a trade with the Washington Capitals on February 28. He has recorded four assists in nine games since joining the blue-and-white. His offensive prowess from the blue line will make him a valuable asset in the playoffs.

Gustafsson's last appearance for the Leafs was during their dominant 7-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on April 10th. He recorded three assists in the contest. It is unclear how long Gustafsson will be out of the lineup.

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray is day-to-day with a concussion

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray is on the road to recovery after suffering a concussion on April 2 against the Detroit Red Wings. According to coach Sheldon Keefe, Murray has been skating for the last couple of days, which is a positive sign for his recovery.

However, Murray is unlikely to dress for Game 1 of the playoffs on Tuesday. Ilya Samsonov is expected to get the start while Joseph Woll will serve as his backup. Murray's absence could be a significant loss for the Maple Leafs. He ended the season with a 14-8-2 record, a 3.01 goals-against average, and a .903 save percentage.

The defenseman missed the final six games of the regular season due to a concussion. He will likely need more time to fully recover before returning to the lineup. At this time, Murray's status is considered day-to-day. It is unclear when he will be available to return.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson placed on Injured reserve

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson recently underwent shoulder surgery recently and will need six months to recover. Robertson has now been ruled out for the remainder of the playoffs.

Robertson, who is just 21 years old, had two goals and three assists while averaging 10:53 of ice time in 15 games this season. He last played against the Los Angeles Kings on December 8. He was placed on LTIR (long-term injured reserve) shortly after sustaining a shoulder injury against the Kings. The surgery was necessary to repair the damage and ensure he fully recovers.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann placed on long-term injured reserve

The Toronto Maple Leafs have moved forward Bobby McMann to long-term injured reserve after he re-aggravated a knee injury. McMann has been out of action since March 21, when he earned his first NHL point with an assist against the Islanders. It is currently uncertain whether he will be available for the Maple Leafs during the playoffs.

