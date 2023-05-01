Toronto Maple Leafs injury report feat. Matt Murray, Victor Mete, and more

The Toronto Maple Leafs have qualified for the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in overtime in Game 6 of their first-round matchup. Leafs captain John Tavares scored the series-clinching goal. The Maple Leafs will now face the Florida Panthers in the second round.

The Maple Leafs, who finished the season with a 50-21-11 record, will have home-ice advantage against the Panthers. The Panthers squeezed into the playoffs as the No. 2 wild card team in the Eastern Conference with a 42-32-8 record. The team knows that they have a tough challenge ahead of them.

Let's take a look at the Maple Leafs’ injured players before the start of the second round.

Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray out with concussion

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray has been out since April 2

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been without goaltender Matt Murray for quite some time. Unfortunately, it seems that his return isn't imminent. Murray has been out of the lineup since sustaining a concussion in a game against the Montreal Canadiens on April 2.

It's unclear when exactly Murray will be ready to return to the lineup, but the team is eagerly awaiting his comeback. Until then, the Leafs will need to make do without him and hope that their goaltending tandem can keep the puck out of their net.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Victor Mete out with lower-body injury

Montreal Canadiens v Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Victor Mete has been sidelined since he suffered a lower-body injury on December 6. Coach Sheldon Keefe initially downplayed the injury, but later revealed that it was more serious than originally thought.

Mete was a solid depth piece for the Maple Leafs during the regular season. He recorded two assists and nine blocked shots in 11 games. The Leafs have seven defensemen ahead of him on their depth chart, so his loss hasn't been overly impactful.

Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann out with knee injury

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann's absence

Bobby McMann's absence has been a concern for the Maple Leafs since he suffered a knee injury against the New York Islanders on March 21.

The team recently moved him to long-term injured reserve, which means he will not be able to return to the lineup for a significant period of time. The Maple Leafs will have to rely on their depth and resilience to overcome the loss of McMann.

Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson's absence

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson's absence

Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson's absence will extend beyond the Stanley Cup playoffs. Robertson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in January. He will need a six-month recovery period before he can return to the ice.

Robertson's injury was a blow to the Leafs, who were dealing with a number of absences during the season. The 21-year-old played in just 15 games, amassing two goals, three assists and averaging 10:53 of ice time.

Poll : 0 votes