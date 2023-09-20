Toronto Maple Leafs injury report: GM Treliving discloses injuries on squad for upcoming season

In a recent Twitter post, Associate Editor and Prospect Analyst Steven Ellis of @DailyFaceoff shared the Toronto Maple Leafs' General Manager, Brad Treliving's update on the injury report.

The update raised concerns for some key players on the squad as Treliving revealed the status of several players ahead of the upcoming season.

First, the news surrounding Jake Muzzin remains unchanged. According to Treliving, Muzzin is not expected to hit the ice this year. This revelation could pose a significant challenge for Toronto, as Muzzin has been a crucial defensive pillar for the team in recent seasons. His absence will undoubtedly be felt on the blue line, and the team will need to adapt its defensive strategies to compensate for his loss.

Another notable player on the injury report is Matt Murray. Treliving disclosed that Murray is currently undergoing significant rehab and is set to undergo "significant surgery" this week. While the GM did not delve into the specifics of the surgery, the use of the term "significant" raises concerns about the severity of Murray's injury. As a goaltender, Murray's performance between the pipes is pivotal for Toronto's success, and his extended absence could have implications for the team's goaltending depth and overall defensive stability.

On a more optimistic note, Treliving mentioned Bobby McMann's progress in his injury recovery. Although McMann has not yet received clearance to participate fully, he is showing signs of improvement. This update offers a glimmer of hope for Maple Leafs fans, as McMann's return to full participation could bolster the team's forward lines and provide some much-needed depth.

The information shared by Treliving paints a mixed picture for Toronto as it gears up for the upcoming season.

William Nylander's Future with Toronto Maple Leafs

The future of William Nylander with the Toronto Maple Leafs is a focal point as the team enters training camp. Speculation about breaking up the core and trading Nylander emerged after a disappointing playoff exit, but no such move has materialized. Nylander is entering the final year of his contract and seeks a new deal.

Captain John Tavares voiced strong support for Nylander, believing that Toronto is the ideal place for him to continue his career. Treliving also emphasized the priority of re-signing Nylander, acknowledging mutual interest in getting a deal done.

Nylander is poised to become a free agent next summer, and both parties seem eager to reach an agreement. Treliving emphasized Nylander's importance to the team and Nylander's expressed desire to stay in Toronto.

In the previous season, Nylander had an outstanding performance, scoring 40 goals and providing 47 assists, tying with Auston Matthews as a top scorer. At 27, Nylander remains a crucial component of the Maple Leafs' roster. The focus is on securing his future with the team as they aim for continued success.