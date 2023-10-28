Toronto Maple Leafs' Justin Bieber-designed flipside jerseys set to return for Predators game

The Toronto Maple Leafs are all set to don their dark jerseys as they face off against the Nashville Predators on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 7:07 p.m. EDT in the vibrant atmosphere of the Bridgestone Arena, Nashville.

A significant highlight of this matchup is the Toronto Maple Leafs' choice of attire. The team will don their striking black uniforms when they visit the Nashville Predators in the final game of a lengthy five-game road trip.

The Maple Leafs have introduced this sleek black look during practices, incorporating black gloves, helmets, pants and socks. The coaching staff fueled the anticipation when they sported matching black tracksuits ahead of their practice at Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville on Friday. A team spokesperson has confirmed that the club will indeed wear these unique uniforms.

These black jerseys, designed by none other than world-renowned recording artist Justin Bieber, were unveiled in March. The Maple Leafs had previously showcased this stylish alternate jersey during a few games, with veteran defenseman Mark Giordano debuting the new look in a memorable 3-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on March 23, 2022.

This game offers an opportunity for goaltender Ilya Samsonov to redeem himself. He will make his first start since a challenging game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he was pulled after allowing three goals on four shots. With a 2-1-0 record this season and a .831 save percentage, Samsonov is determined to regain his form.

The Maple Leafs have had to make defensive changes due to an injury to Jake McCabe, who was injured during his first shift in their game against the Dallas Stars.

More about the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Nashville Predators game

This game is about two teams heading in opposite directions as they kick off their seasons. The Toronto Maple Leafs have been on a remarkable winning streak, securing a 5-2 record and three consecutive victories that have propelled them to the summit of the Atlantic Division.

In stark contrast, the Nashville Predators have faced a challenging start, holding a 3-4 record, placing them second to last in the Central Division. Both teams are determined to secure a win for their position within their respective divisions.

Despite facing some challenges, the Toronto Maple Leafs are ready to make a statement in their stylish black uniforms. In contrast, the Nashville Predators look to shake things up in this exciting matchup at the Bridgestone Arena.