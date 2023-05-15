Following the Toronto Maple Leafs' second-round playoff exit at the hands of the Florida Panthers, General Manager Kyle Dubas made it clear that he is open to making significant changes to the roster this offseason. Dubas expressed a willingness to consider all options in pursuit of the ultimate goal: winning the Stanley Cup.

"I would take nothing off the table at all."

Dubas's comments come at a critical juncture for the Toronto Maple Leafs, with two of their top players, Auston Matthews and William Nylander, entering the final year of their contracts. Additionally, Ryan O'Reilly, a key contributor to the Leafs' success this season, is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

While Dubas did not provide any specific details regarding his offseason plans, his comments suggest that no player is untouchable. It's worth noting that Dubas has a reputation for being an aggressive GM, unafraid to make bold moves in pursuit of his goals.

In 2018, Dubas signed John Tavares to a seven-year, $77 million contract, making him the highest-paid player in franchise history. He has also been active in the trade market, acquiring players like Jake McCabe and O'Reilly to bolster the Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff chances.

"I would consider anything with our group here, that would allow us a better chance to win the Stanley Cup. I would take nothing off the table at all. And I think everything would have to be considered."

With the Toronto Maple Leafs facing another offseason of uncertainty, Dubas' willingness to consider all options is a promising sign for the team's fans. While there is no guarantee that Dubas will be able to make the moves necessary to take the Leafs to the next level, his commitment to improving the team's chances should be applauded.

One potential area of focus for Dubas could be the team's defense, which has long been a weakness for the Leafs. Despite the addition of McCabe and others, the Leafs' blue line was exposed by the Florida Panthers in the playoffs, leading to their early exit. With a number of quality defensemen potentially available via trade or free agency, Dubas could look to shore up this area of the team.

Overall, Dubas' comments suggest that the Leafs are in for an eventful offseason, with the potential for significant roster changes. Nevertheless, his commitment to improving the team's chances should be welcomed by fans.

