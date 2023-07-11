Wayne Gretzky recently appeared on 'The Leafs Nation' podcast with Nick Alberga and Jay Rosehill. There, he shared his insights on the Toronto Maple Leafs' performance and their disappointing outcome in the 2022-23 NHL season.

As an observer from the outside, Gretzky acknowledged the efforts made by the team, particularly their commendable moves at the trade deadline to strengthen their chances of playoff success.

Gretzky said:

"I think we've made it hard for the maple leaf fans this year. And I'm just speaking as an outsider, I think they made a lot of really good moves at the trade deadline." [5:45 onwards]

Gretzky recognized the optimism surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs and their aspirations to overcome tough rivals such as Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, and Florida Panthers. The team made significant acquisitions during the trade deadline, bolstering their roster with key additions. Gretzky commended the organization's proactive approach in enhancing their chances of making a deep playoff run.

"To add those pieces to maybe get them over the hump and get through Tampa Bay and get through Boston or Florida."

However, Gretzky noted that the first-round series took an emotional toll on the Toronto Maple Leafs. The fast-paced nature of the playoffs resulted in the series progressing swiftly, catching the Leafs off guard as they found themselves facing elimination sooner than anticipated.

Gretzky said:

"There was such a tough emotional series, their first round, sometimes you just unexpectedly let your guard down. And maybe they let their guard down just a notch to give Florida that little bit of an opening. [6:00 onwards]

"The series go by really quickly before you know it, you're in game three and game four, and all of a sudden you're in game five, and you're like, gosh, where did all these games goes like bang, but I really liked the moves they made."

Addressing the role of goaltending, Gretzky emphasized that Toronto's goaltender was not to blame for their defeat. He acknowledged that the Leafs' goaltending was solid throughout the season and did not falter in the playoffs.

However, he recognized the exceptional performance of the Panthers' goaltending, which proved to be a significant factor in their victory.

He said:

"I was a little surprised that they got beat by Florida, Florida got hot. goaltending becomes a big factor in the sense that I didn't think that Toronto's goalie was poor by any stretch of the imagination. I thought their goaltending was good. But the goaltending in Florida was fantastic."

Wayne Gretzky on Toronto Maple Leafs future

Looking towards the future, Wayne Gretzky expressed optimism about the Toronto Maple Leafs' offseason adjustments. He specifically mentioned:

"But again, they tweaked their team a little bit, Toronto this offseason. I like what they've added to the team. You know, Reeves is one of our favorites on TNT. And we jokingly say he's TNT Man of the Year. He's just He's a wonderful team guy. And I think he's going to bring a presence to their team. Good for him."

He praised the moves made by the organization and expressed his hope that they would contribute to a successful season for the Maple Leafs.

"I think he's (GM Brad Treliving) the right guy to take on that responsibility and take on the pressure of running the Toronto Maple Leafs. So let's face it, it's tough. It's difficult, but I think he can handle it. I like their team. I like what they've done good for them. I hope they have a great year."

Gretzky remains hopeful for the Toronto Maple Leafs' future success and believes in the team's potential to make strides in the upcoming season.

