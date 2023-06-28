Toronto Maple Leafs likely to hold on to 28th Draft pick according to NHL expert

In a recent interview with TSN reporter Marissa, NHL expert Mark Masters provided some insights into the Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming draft strategy. With the confirmation that Sheldon Keefe will be back as the head coach and the ongoing contract negotiations with Auston Matthews and William Nylander, the focus has temporarily shifted from major moves to maintaining roster stability.

While discussing the possibility of a big move by the Toronto Maple Leafs before free agency, Masters emphasized that Matthews and Nylander remain a top priority for General Manager Brad Treliving. He said:

"I'm not sure I would say Matthews and Nylander are on the back burner. I think those two stars are going to remain front of line for Brad Treliving until there is a resolution, the new GM saying sooner, better than later on those."

TSN @TSN_Sports With the Leafs not picking until 28 does @markhmasters expect any moves tonight? With the Leafs not picking until 28 does @markhmasters expect any moves tonight? https://t.co/UJJdyeNGAe

However, amid these crucial contract negotiations, there are other pressing matters at hand for Treliving and the Leafs. Mark Masters noted that Treliving compared his current workload to 'drinking out of a fire hose.' It's clear that there is a lot going on behind the scenes as the team prepares for the upcoming NHL Draft and navigates the complexities of the offseason.

Regarding the draft, Masters said Treliving's inclination is to hold on to the 28th overall pick. After several years of going all-in and trading away significant draft capital, the Leafs are now focused on restocking their prospect pool. Masters explained:

"As for tonight, the new GM indicated the Leafs are likely to hold on to that 28th overall pick. If anything, they would trade down after years of going for it and spending a lot of draft capital. They'd like to restock the cover just a little bit."

A strategic shift in Toronto Maple Leafs' plans

This strategic shift indicates the Toronto Maple Leafs' desire to build a sustainable and successful team for the future. While they remain committed to their star players, Treliving recognizes the importance of maintaining a strong pipeline of prospects.

By holding on to their current draft pick or potentially trading down, the Leafs aim to replenish their prospect pool and ensure long-term organizational depth.

As the NHL Draft approaches, Leafs fans will be eagerly watching to see how Treliving and the management team navigate their draft decisions.

In the coming weeks, all eyes will be on the Toronto Maple Leafs as they make strategic moves to strengthen their roster and position themselves for the upcoming season. With a mix of established stars and a renewed focus on prospect development, Toronto aims to build a championship-caliber team that can contend for years to come.

Poll : 0 votes