Toronto Maple Leafs projected starting roster for opening night game against Montreal Canadiens

Hockey fans are eagerly awaiting the clash between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens at the Scotiabank Arena. As anticipation builds, Maple Leafs enthusiasts and experts have been speculating about the starting roster that will take the ice for the exciting matchup.

One passionate Maple Leafs supporter, Jenaya, shared her predictions for the Maple Leafs' lineup in the 2023-24 season opener. Here's a look at the roster she envisions:

Maple Leafs roster

Forward Lines

Tyler Bertuzzi - Auston Matthews - Mitchell Marner

Max Domi - John Tavares - William Nylander

Matthew Knies - Travis Minten - Calle Jarnkrok

Noah Gregor - David Kämpf - Ryan Reaves

Defensive Pairings

Morgan Rielly - T.J. Brodie

Jake McCabe - John Klingberg

Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren

The starting lineup will be under the guidance of coach Sheldon Keefe, who has been preparing his team for the challenging season ahead.

Injury report

Unfortunately, the Maple Leafs have a few players on the injury report, which may impact their starting lineup:

Conor Timmins, defenseman, is out with a lower body injury and is considered week-to-week.

Nicholas Robertson, left winger, underwent shoulder surgery and will be sidelined for six months.

Goaltender Matt Murray is on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Jake Muzzin is ruled out for the rest of the season due to a spine injury.

Dylan Gambrell, center, is out indefinitely with a concussion.

Despite these setbacks, the Maple Leafs are gearing up for a thrilling contest against the Canadiens. The Scotiabank Arena is expected to be buzzing with excitement as fans gather to support their team.

Toronto Maple Leafs' Stanley Cup drought

The Toronto Maple Leafs, in the midst of a 55-year Stanley Cup drought, have high hopes for the 2023-24 NHL season. General manager Brad Treliving bolstered the roster with physical players, addressing past playoff shortcomings.

The core group, including Auston Matthews and William Nylander, has star potential, but their contracts are expiring. Goaltenders Ilya Samsonov and Joseph Woll provide promise.

With the right mix of skill, physicality and goaltending, the Maple Leafs aim to end their Stanley Cup drought.

Tickets for the Toronto Maple Leafs game

If you haven't secured your tickets yet, you can purchase them from the Scotiabank Arena website at www.scotiabankarena.com. Make sure not to miss this exciting Maple Leafs' opening night showdown in Toronto.

As the puck drops and the season begins for the Toronto Maple Leafs, fans are hoping for a successful campaign and a step closer to the coveted Stanley Cup.