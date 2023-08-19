Toronto Maple Leafs Rumors: An unsigned Nylander may be a Johnny Gaudreau fiasco waiting to happen

The swirling rumors of the Toronto Maple Leafs trading William Nylander to the Calgary Flames have ignited comparisons to a past saga involving Johnny Gaudreau during his tenure with the Flames.

In the 2021-22 offseason, Gaudreau, then a restricted free agent, sought a lengthy contract with the Flames, a scenario similar to Nylander's current status. The Flames, though, hesitated to commit due to concerns over Gaudreau's consistency and playoff performances.

Gaudreau's eventual six-year, $40.5 million deal in October 2021 seemed to quell rumors, but whispers of discontent persisted. Parallels are being drawn between the two situations, suggesting a potential "Johnny Gaudreau fiasco" for Nylander. However, the dissimilarities underscore the uncertainties. Gaudreau's trade to the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022 adds weight to these comparisons.

Calgary's offense could gain from Nylander's arrival, but Toronto seeks substantial returns, possibly draft picks, prospects or established talent. The Toronto Maple Leafs stand firm amid contract negotiations, wary of hasty decisions.

The fate of Nylander and the Flames trade looms, reminding that while echoes of Gaudreau's resonate, the future remains uncertain. Only time will tell whether the unsigned Nylander parallels the Gaudreau fiasco or charts a unique course in NHL lore.

The Toronto Maple Leafs' handling of Michael Bunting's contract extension was marked by brevity, as the winger revealed on the JD Bunkis podcast.

Initial discussions took place at the start of last season but were characterized as swift and lacking depth. As the season concluded and transitioned into the offseason, the Leafs' silence signaled to Bunting that a continued partnership was unlikely.

Turning to potential offseason trade candidates, names like Evgeny Kuznetsov from the Washington Capitals are on the radar. Although Kuznetsov denied trade requests, speculation persists. His $7.8 million cap hit poses a challenge, with the Nashville Predators emerging as a possible fit.

For the Boston Bruins, the hunt for a center continues, with Mark Scheifele and Elias Lindholm featuring in trade talks. The Bruins, grappling with cap constraints and limited assets, face an intricate maneuvering task.

In Winnipeg, both Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele, entering their final year, may not re-sign easily. As the Los Angeles Kings, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres grapple with goaltending uncertainties, a trade deadline shakeup could be in the cards.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens find themselves with a surplus of goaltenders, including Jake Allen, Sam Montembeault and Casey DeSmith, setting the stage for potential moves in the goalie market.