The Toronto Maple Leafs are struggling defensively after being hit with multiple injuries to three defensemen. Mark Giordano is the latest addition to this list after the veteran defenseman picked up an upper-body injury during the game against the Florida Panthers.

To strengthen the Toronto Maple Leafs' blue-line, GM Brad Treliving will have to make some big moves. Calgary Flames have three defensemen in Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov and Noah Hanifin, whom they are willing to trade. Rumors are afloat that Toronto may target at least one of those players.

TSN Analyst Frank Corrado strongly suggested that the Toronto Maple Leafs need to target two Calgary Flames defensemen to overcome their defensive struggles.

Here's what he said on SC with Jay Onrait:

"It's those guys in Calgary and more specifically, it's Chris Tanev and it's Nikita Zadorov and if I was trying to make that trade, I would try and bring in both those guys at the same time."

"Like it's very real, the lack of depth that they have on the back end and injuries play a big part in that."

On the off-chance that Toronto is able to make this prospective trade happen, Corrado already has the Leafs blue-line planned:

"If I'm trying to make that deal, I'm thinking I want Chris Tanev because I want him to play on my top pair with Morgan Rielly. ... I want Zadorov on my third pair and that provides a lot more depth and it gives you a different dynamic.."

Corrado's prospective lines will put current defenseman TJ Brodie alongside with Jake McCabe. This will allow McCabe to play on his natural left side rather than the current right-hand side.

Toronto Maple Leafs hit with blue-line injuries

The Maple Leafs' first defensive hit came when Timothy Lilgeren was placed on long-term injured reserve after a controversial collision with Bruins' Brad Marchand. NHL fans were left divided over the no-call collision, with some urging the league to take action against Marchand while others stated it was not a dirty play by the Bruins captain.

John Klingberg had a very tough start to his Maple Leaf stint. Early in November, the Leafs announced the defenseman had suffered an undisclosed injury. Klingberg missed one game but was back for the next against Canucks.

The Swede missed every game over the next two weeks before the Maple Leafs placed him on long-term injured reserve alongside Liljegren.

Mark Giordano's injury is the latest hit to the Toronto Maple Leafs blue-line. The veteran suffered an upper-body injury during the game against Panthers last week.