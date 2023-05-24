Toronto Maple Leafs Rumors: Brad Treliving "very high" on list of probable Kyle Dubas replacements

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman on Tuesday night's "32 Thoughts," former Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is "very high" on the Toronto Maple Leafs' list of potential replacements for Kyle Dubas.

According to Friedman, Treliving is expected to visit Toronto this week to speak with the club.

Before Treliving's contract ended on June 30, the Flames and the manager agreed to split ways in April. Calgary fell short of the playoffs for the third time in six seasons after falling behind the Winnipeg Jets by two points.

The executive was among the busiest general managers in the league the previous offseason.

Matthew Tkachuk's refusal to agree to a long-term contract in Calgary led to Treliving's having to let go of his best player. In the most blockbuster summer transaction, Treliving received praise for acquiring the Florida Panthers' outstanding winger Jonathan Huberdeau, blue-liner MacKenzie Weegar and prospect Cole Schwindt.

Nazem Kadri, an unrestricted free-agency forward, was signed by Treliving to a seven-year, $49 million contract.

Treliving was recruited by the Flames in 2014. Calgary never made it past the second round of the playoffs in his nine seasons in charge, and the team cycled through five head coaches, most notably Darryl Sutter, who was sacked in early May.

Under Treliving, Calgary had a regular-season record of 362-265-73.

The 53-year-old was the Arizona Coyotes' associate general manager before joining the Flames.

In the meanwhile, Toronto let Dubas go on Friday.

Brendan Shanahan, president of the Toronto Maple Leafs, said he would be open-minded about prospective candidates but added that experience would be an "attractive quality," according to TSN.

Kyle Dubas was removed as the GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs

Kyle Dubas- Former GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs

Kyle Dubas was in charge since 2018. During his tenure, the Toronto Maple Leafs only won one postseason series.

In the five seasons that Dubas served as general manager, the Maple Leafs qualified for the playoffs each year and had the fifth-highest points percentage in the NHL (.651). However, they only made it past the first round once.

Dubas was mentioned for other NHL positions, but he had previously stated he would not accept a position with another team and would instead either stay with the Toronto Maple Leafs or take a break.

"Thank you for your enthusiasm and dedication at each stage of our journey together," he said. "To the players, coaches, and staff that are present at the facility every day, both past and present. Every day I had the great pleasure of working with you. We'll go on from here."

