Toronto Maple Leafs rumors: Core Four winger has low chances of getting traded

In recent discussions about the Toronto Maple Leafs, there has been a recurring narrative focusing on the team's "core four" players: Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares. However, it seems that this narrative may be causing some unease within the team.

In light of these developments, the trade percentages for William Nylander, one of the core four players, appear to be low. Canadian sportscaster Darren Dreger, speaking on Leafs Lunch, indicated that the Leafs prefer to keep the group intact rather than explore trades.

Darren Dreger said,

"I think the percentages are low that he gets traded (before start of next season), the better option, the option that the Leafs prefer is to keep that group together, but they're going to have to get creative on how they work the math .."

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman recently suggested that the emphasis on the core four has started to bother players. These players believe that the success of the organization should be more about the collective efforts of the entire team.

The Toronto Maple Leafs' new general manager, Brad Treliving, made it clear that his priority is not solely on the core four players. In his first media availability after being hired, Treliving emphasized the importance of giving equal attention to all 23 players who suit up for the team each night.

Meanwhile, it is undeniable that the core four players have contributed significantly to the team's success, with 51% of the Leafs' regular-season goals over the past five seasons.

Focus on the top four forwards of the Toronto Maple Leafs

The focus on the top four forwards of the Toronto Maple Leafs is hard to divert. The success or failure of the team largely depends on their productivity, forcing the Leafs to cater to them.

The ongoing negotiations for extensions with Auston Matthews and William Nylander further intensify the spotlight on them. As they secure their contracts, the attention will be even more concentrated on their individual situations.

In Toronto, if Matthews signs a record-breaking NHL contract, he will be a constant topic of conversation. Similarly, if Nylander secures a substantial raise, it will be a subject of discussion. Significant raises for both players would mean less money available for the rest of the roster, increasing the pressure on the top performers to deliver.

As the Toronto Maple Leafs move forward, it will be interesting to observe how they strike a balance between their core players and the rest of the team.

