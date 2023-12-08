Toronto Maple Leafs Rumors: Insider speculates what's stopping $18,000,000 defenceman trade with Flames

In the wake of John Klingberg's season-ending injury, the Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in the market for a defenseman, and one name that has surfaced on their radar is Chris Tanev. The revelation comes courtesy of Insider Trading, with Darren Dreger dropping the news that the Leafs are exploring options to shore up their blue line.

Flames General Manager Craig Conroy has already initiated moves to reshape his defensive corps, trading Nikita Zadorov to the Vancouver Canucks last week. With attention now focused on veterans Tanev and Noah Hanifin, Toronto appears to have honed in on Tanev, attracted to the physicality he brings to the game.

According to Dreger, Flames GM Brad Treliving is open to dealing a defenseman, particularly a right-handed one, but the current market prices are proving prohibitive. The question then arises – would Toronto be willing to part with the assets needed to secure Tanev?

However, there's a wrinkle in the potential deal. As Dreger notes, the Toronto Maple Leafs lack a second-round draft pick, limiting their draft supply. This poses a challenge in negotiations, but with the urgency to bolster their blue line, Toronto may need to get creative in structuring a deal that satisfies both sides.

Tanev's playing style aligns with what the Toronto Maple Leafs desire, and with salary cap space opening up at the end of the season, Treliving could entertain the notion of retaining Tanev for the long term. The veteran's cap hit of $4.5 million this year makes him a feasible acquisition for Toronto, especially given the clarity surrounding Klingberg's situation.

Notably, Tanev's playing style mirrors that of Jake Muzzin, who may not return to the NHL. Treliving's personal connection with Tanev from their time together in Calgary adds another layer of intrigue to the potential transaction.

The Toronto Maple Leafs could potentially seal the deal with a combination of draft picks and a reasonable prospect. This trade scenario, as outlined by Dreger, appears to make logical sense for both parties. Tanev's addition would undoubtedly boost Toronto's defensive capabilities and solidify their playoff aspirations.

While other teams may also be vying for Tanev's services, the Leafs seem well-positioned to strike a deal, given the alignment of needs and resources. As the trade deadline looms, the hockey world will be watching closely to see if Toronto and Calgary can come to terms and make this anticipated transaction a reality.