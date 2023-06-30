Toronto Maple Leafs show urgency in re-signing William Nylander to new contract

The contract negotiations between the Toronto Maple Leafs and forward William Nylander have entered a critical phase, with both parties feeling the pressure to reach a resolution. While there is no immediate deadline, the impending activation of Nylander's modified no-trade clause on July 1st adds urgency to the situation.

General Manager Brad Treliving has indicated that the clause is not a strict requirement for Nylander to be signed or traded by that date. However, the Leafs are eager to find a resolution soon to address other roster decisions.

The main hurdle in the contract talks lies in the significant gap between Nylander's contract demands and the Leafs' willingness to offer an extension. Reports suggest that the two sides remain far apart in their negotiations. Nevertheless, the Maple Leafs are committed to finding a middle ground and continuing discussions in an effort to secure a contract extension for Nylander.

If an agreement cannot be reached, the possibility of trading Nylander arises as a potential solution. However, this presents its own challenges. Pierre LeBrun has reported that the lack of trades during this year's draft highlights the current market conditions.

Many teams are grappling with salary cap constraints and struggling to make moves. Trading Nylander may not yield the ideal return, even though he is a valuable player. Similar difficulties have been faced by the Winnipeg Jets in their attempts to find a suitable return for goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

The trade market for Nylander is not as robust as initially anticipated, as any team acquiring him would likely require a contract extension. Furthermore, Nylander's lofty salary demands may deter some potential suitors. This challenging NHL landscape, combined with the cap constraints faced by several teams, makes finding a trade partner a complicated task.

William Nylander's NHL career and stats

William Nylander was selected as the eighth overall pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2014 NHL draft. Initially, he played in the American Hockey League (AHL), where he impressed by performing well in the 2015 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, finishing fifth in scoring. In the latter part of the 2013-14 season, Nylander showcased his skills with 14 goals and 32 points in 37 games.

As he continued to develop, William Nylander had a standout season in 2015-16. He recorded 18 goals and 45 points in 38 AHL games, while also contributing six goals and 13 points in 22 games for the Maple Leafs, establishing himself as an important member of the talented NHL team.

In the 2016-17 season, William Nylander made his NHL debut and delivered impressive performances, accumulating 61 points in each of the following two seasons. Although he faced a contract dispute and missed the first two months of the 2018-19 season, he eventually signed with the Maple Leafs and contributed 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 54 games. Nylander bounced back in the 2019-20 season, achieving a career-high of 31 goals and finishing with 59 points in 68 games.

The last two seasons have been nothing short of extraordinary for Nylander. In the 2021-22 season, he finished with 34 goals and 80 points, while following it up with 40 goals and 87 points last season.

It's worth noting that William Nylander has a younger brother named Alexander Nylander who also plays as a forward in the NHL. Alexander was drafted eighth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2016 NHL draft and was later traded to the Chicago Blackhawks on July 9, 2019.

