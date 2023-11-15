William Nylander and other Toronto Maple Leafs stars grace BÖRJE premiere's red carpet

In a dazzling display of glitz and glamour reminiscent of Hollywood's finest, the Börje Salming docuseries premiere in Stockholm witnessed the presence of Toronto Maple Leafs stars such as William Nylander and John Tavares. The posh Sodra Teatern theatre played host to the premiere of "Borje: The Journey of a Legend," a six-part series dedicated to honoring the memory of the late national hero, Borje Salming.

The red carpet affair drew a star-studded lineup, featuring not only NHL greats like Nylander and Tavares but also notable personalities such as actor Jason Priestley, known for his roles in "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Private Eyes." The event served as a tribute to Salming, a Toronto Maple Leafs legend, and a key motivator for the team's participation in the upcoming NHL Global Series in Sweden.

Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan reflected on the profound impact of Salming, reminiscing about encountering the star defenseman as a young fan. The gala, adorned with floor-to-ceiling posters promoting the docuseries, highlighted the anticipation and reverence for Salming's legacy in Sweden.

The presence of current Maple Leafs stars Nylander and Tavares added a contemporary touch to the celebration, connecting the rich history of Swedish players in Toronto to the present generation.

As the NHL Global Series unfolds in Stockholm, the Maple Leafs aim to honor Salming's legacy on the international stage, paying homage to the pioneer who opened doors for Swedish players in the NHL.

Toronto Maple Leafs Hit Sweden: Global Series Extravaganza Awaits

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to make a historic voyage to Sweden as part of the highly anticipated 2023 NHL Global Series, presented by Fastenal. From November 16 to 19, the Avicii Arena in Stockholm will witness an exhilarating clash of hockey titans, featuring the Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, and Ottawa Senators. The schedule boasts a thrilling lineup of matchups, ensuring fans are treated to intense NHL action.

However, the event is not just confined to the ice; the NHL Global Fan Tour, running from November 15 to 19 at Kungstradgarden in downtown Stockholm, promises an extensive fan engagement experience. With a 20x60-meter heated tent housing interactive attractions, an outdoor ice rink, viewing party screens, and a plethora of hockey-themed activities, it's a family-friendly celebration of the sport.

The 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden transcends borders, uniting fans worldwide in a collective celebration of hockey. For the Maple Leafs, this international venture is more than just games; it's a chance to showcase their prowess on a global stage and engage with a diverse and passionate fanbase.