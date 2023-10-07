Toronto Maple Leafs teammates disclose $53,000,000 Auston Matthews' one shortcoming

In a lighthearted and playful exchange, members of the Toronto Maple Leafs recently shared their thoughts on star player Auston Matthews' culinary skills.

Matthews, who recently signed a four-year, $53 million contract extension, solidifying his status as the highest-paid NHL player annually, found himself at the center of a humorous locker-room discussion about his culinary prowess.

Ryan Reaves, a teammate known for his candidness, set the tone by joking:

"I don't take Austin to be a guy who can really cook, to be honest."

Reaves' remarks were made in jest and were met with laughter from the rest of the team.

John Klingberg joined in on the fun, suggesting that Matthews' desert upbringing might explain his lack of experience with turkey preparation. Klingberg playfully hinted that if Matthews were to try his hand at cooking, he might just "bring the turkey."

Tyler Bertuzzi followed suit, nominating Tyler Domi for gravy duty and also poking fun at Matthews' culinary skills with a smile:

"I'm gonna go with Domes (Tyler Domi) for the gravy. I also don't think he knows how to cook."

Morgan Rielly added to the banter:

"I don't know how much cooking is going on in this top corner (referring to Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews). Apple crumble's, for sure, not gonna turn out."

Mitch Marner, with a grin, suggested that the turkey duty should go to the team captain while good-naturedly assigning Matthews the task of handling bread and butter:

"I think the turkey should probably be with the team captain. He's got a family of three and would probably be the one more reliable for turkey, and, I think, Austin would be more reliable with bread and butter."

It's important to note that the entire exchange was made in a spirit of camaraderie and good humor, highlighting the close-knit nature of the Toronto Maple Leafs locker room.

While Matthews' teammates playfully teased him for his culinary skills, it's clear that the player's true talents shine on the ice, where he continues to excel for the Maple Leafs.

Toronto Maple Leafs shine in Daniel Negreanu's 2023-24 NHL predictions

The world's top poker player, Daniel Negreanu, has predicted the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators to dominate the Eastern Conference as the 2023-24 NHL season approaches.

In the Atlantic Division, Negreanu foresees Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators taking the top two spots, with the Florida Panthers in tow. He expects the Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning, playoff teams from the last season, to struggle due to injuries and key player departures.

In the Metropolitan Division, Negreanu picked the New Jersey Devils to reign supreme, followed by the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers.

Out West, he labeled the Central Division as the toughest to forecast, with Dallas Stars, Colorado and Minnesota being the frontrunners, while Edmonton Oilers were favored to conquer the Pacific.

Negreanu also said that the Seattle Kraken may regress after their playoff debut and wants to keep an eye on Calgary's intriguing prospects under a new coach.