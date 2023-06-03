Mike Babcock contract: How much did former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach earn?

The news of Mike Babcock potentially returning as the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets has brought attention to his previous tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Mike Babcock, one of the most accomplished coaches in NHL history, was hired by the Maple Leafs on May 15, 2015. He signed an eight-year contract worth a reported $50 million. This lucrative deal made him one of the highest-paid coaches in the league, with an annual salary of $6.25 million.

However, Mike Babcock's time with the Maple Leafs did not go as planned. After a promising start, expectations were high for the team, but they struggled to achieve consistent success. The breaking point came in November 2019 when Babcock was fired with three years remaining on his contract.

The decision to part ways with the coach was a significant move by the Maple Leaf organization, reflecting their desire for change and a new direction.

Since then, Babcock has been out of coaching, but the recent speculation surrounding the Memorial Cup has reignited discussions about his potential return.

Darren Dreger @DarrenDreger Aaron Portzline @Aportzline #CBJ taking longer than they wanted or anticipated to hire a coach, but the delay this week is not due simply to their own deliberations. Something or someone is holding up the process. Will be fascinating to see this unfold, hopefully soon. #CBJ taking longer than they wanted or anticipated to hire a coach, but the delay this week is not due simply to their own deliberations. Something or someone is holding up the process. Will be fascinating to see this unfold, hopefully soon. Speculation around the Memorial Cup is Mike Babcock will return to the NHL as @BlueJacketsNHL new coach and the delay in announcing coincides with his existing contract with the Maple Leafs expiring the end of this month. twitter.com/aportzline/sta… Speculation around the Memorial Cup is Mike Babcock will return to the NHL as @BlueJacketsNHL new coach and the delay in announcing coincides with his existing contract with the Maple Leafs expiring the end of this month. twitter.com/aportzline/sta…

TSN insider Darren Dreger shared on Twitter that Babcock's delayed announcement as the new coach of the Blue Jackets may be due to his existing contract with the Maple Leafs. It is said to expire at the end of the month.

Mike Babcock's remarkable coaching career from 2002 to 2019

With a career spanning 17 seasons in the NHL, Mike Babcock has established himself as a prominent figure in the league. He began his coaching journey as the head coach of the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in 2002, and leading them to the 2003 Stanley Cup Finals.

In 2005, Babcock joined the Detroit Red Wings, winning the Stanley Cup in 2008 and guiding the team to the playoffs every year during his tenure. It earned him the distinction of being the best coach in Red Wings history. In 2015, he transitioned to coaching the Toronto Maple Leafs until 2019.

Born in Manitouwadge, Ontario, Babcock has achieved a remarkable feat in his coaching career. As of June 2023, he is the only coach to be a member of the Triple Gold Club. He has won the Stanley Cup, the IIHF World Championship, and Olympic gold medals in men's ice hockey.

The 60-year-old also guided Team Canada to gold at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships in 2004.

Throughout his professional coaching career from 1991 to 2019, Babcock's teams missed the playoffs only four times.

