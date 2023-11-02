On Thursday, November 2, 2023, hockey fans are in for a thrilling matchup as the Boston Bruins (8-0-1) face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs (5-3-1).

The puck drops at 7:30 PM Eastern Time, and the exciting clash will take place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Fans can catch all the action live on their screens, with the game being broadcast on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins TV and Live Stream Details

Toronto Maple Leafs Game preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs currently sit in the eighth position in the Eastern Conference, amassing 11 points. However, their goals against average stands at 3.11, ranking them 17th in the league. They allow an average of 29.2 shots per game, which is the 9th best in the NHL.

Despite their solid shot prevention, the Toronto Maple Leafs struggle when they're short-handed. The penalty kill unit holds opponents scoreless only 74.2% of the time, placing them 26th in the league.

The Maple Leafs have been employing a rotating system of goalies. Ilya Samsonov is currently the primary goaltender with a record of 2-1-1, but his 3.99 goals against average and .841 save percentage leave room for improvement.

Joseph Woll, with a record of 3-2-0, has been more impressive, boasting a 1.89 goals against average and a remarkable .942 save percentage. The competition between these two netminders is heating up, and Woll is inching closer to taking over the top spot.

Boston Bruins Game preview

On the other side of the ice, the Boston Bruins have stormed to the top of the Eastern Conference, leading the way with 17 points. Their dominance is underlined by their remarkable goals against average of only 1.56, making them the best in the NHL.

In terms of shots allowed per game, the Bruins are ranked 10th, permitting an average of 29.3 shots. However, it's their penalty kill unit that truly sets them apart, holding opponents scoreless an incredible 97.3% of the time when they're short-handed.

The Bruins boast a formidable goaltending duo. Linus Ullmark, with a record of 4-0-1. He has been impressive with a 1.77 goals against average and a .939 save percentage.

His counterpart, Jeremy Swayman, is also making a strong case for himself with a record of 4-0-0, a 1.26 goals against average, and an impressive .957 save percentage. With such a solid defense and goaltending, the Bruins are a force to be reckoned with.