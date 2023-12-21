Toronto Maple Leafs vs Buffalo Sabres: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Dec 21st 2023

On Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, hockey enthusiasts are in for an exciting matchup as the fifth-place team in the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Maple Leafs (16-7-6), gear up to face the 14th-ranked Buffalo Sabres (13-17-3) at the KeyBank Center.

The puck drops at 7:00 PM ET, promising an evening filled with intense on-ice action. For fans looking to catch the game from the comfort of their homes, the television broadcast will be available on MSG. Fubo offers a convenient option to stream the game for free.

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres: Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview

In their recent outing, the Toronto Maple Leafs experienced a setback as their nine-game point streak came to an end, falling 16-7-6 on the season. Despite the loss, they remain a formidable force in the Eastern Conference, tied for second in the Atlantic Division and eager to reclaim their winning momentum.

The Maple Leafs boast an impressive offensive record, ranking second in the league with an average of 3.59 goals per game. Their power play success is noteworthy, converting on 25.9% of their chances, securing them the sixth spot in the league. However, their penalty-killing department, ranked 22nd, faces room for improvement, successfully navigating through 78.2% of their shorthanded situations.

Buffalo Sabres: Game preview

On the other side, the Buffalo Sabres find themselves in a challenging position, dropping their second straight game and facing their eighth loss in the last 11 matchups. With a record of 13-17-3, they stand seventh in the Atlantic Division, trailing 15 points behind the division-leading Bruins.

Buffalo's offensive output ranks 25th in the league, averaging 2.85 goals per game. Their power play success is also in the lower tier, cashing in on 14% of their chances. However, the Sabres showcase strength in penalty killing, securing the 14th spot with an 80.6% success rate in shorthanded situations.

As the Toronto Maple Leafs and Sabres clash on Dec. 21, hockey fans are in for a thrilling showdown.