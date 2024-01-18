Toronto Maple Leafs vs Calgary Flames: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 18th 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to face off against the Calgary Flames on Thursday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Maple Leafs are coming off four consecutive losses, while the Flames have won four straight games.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Calgary Flames: Game info

Date and Time : Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at 9:00 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at 9:00 p.m. ET Location : Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary

: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary TV Broadcast : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Live Streaming : Fugo TV

: Fugo TV Radio: Tune in to live radio on CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN and CFAC Sportsnet 960 The Fan

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs are 21-13-8 this season after losing to the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 in their last game. They have scored an average of 3.48 goals per game while conceding 3.26 goals per game. Their power play success percentage is 25.6%, and their penalty kill effectiveness is 77.3%.

They are considered the favorites for this game, with moneyline odds of -128.

Toronto Maple Leafs key players and injury status

William Nylander has been productive for the Maple Leafs, scoring 21 goals and providing 36 assists, resulting in 57 points. Auston Matthews has accumulated 50 points with 34 goals and 16 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has a 5-3-6 record this season with a save percentage of .863 and 3.88 goals against average per game.

John Klingberg (hip), Matt Murray (hip), Joseph Woll (ankle), Ryan Reaves (lower body) and Jake Muzzin (back) are sidelined due to injuries.

Calgary Flames game preview

The Calgary Flames have a 21-18-5 record this season after winning their last game 3-2 against the Arizona Coyotes. They are scoring 3.16 goals per game and conceding 3.07. Their power play success rate is 13.7%, while their penalty kill rate is 84.6%.

The Flames are considered the underdogs against the Maple Leafs, with moneyline odds of +108.

Calgary Flames key players and injury status

Blake Coleman is a crucial player in the Flames’ offense, accumulating 38 points (scoring 20 goals and providing 18 assists). Meanwhile, Nazem Kadri has gathered 36 points (15 goals and 21 assists).

Jacob Markstorm is 26-13-11 this season. He has a save percentage of .912 and goals against average of 2.59 per game.

Jacob Markstrom (lower body), Jonathan Huberdeau (illness) and Dennis Gilbert (concussion protocol) are unavailable for today's game.