Toronto Maple Leafs vs Chicago Blackhawks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 24th 2023

As the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, November 24, 2023, at 2:00 PM ET, hockey enthusiasts are gearing up for an exciting match set to take place at the United Center. The game will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Networks, providing fans with a front-row seat to the action.

For those unable to tune in via traditional television, ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI will be offering live streams of the game, with Fubo providing an additional option to watch for free.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Chicago Blackhawks Game info

Toronto Maple Leafs Game preview

The Maple Leafs enter the matchup on a hot streak, having emerged victorious in their last four games. Their impressive performance over the past week has fueled a surge in momentum, with hopes of securing a fifth consecutive win against the struggling Blackhawks.

Toronto's offensive prowess, averaging 3.53 goals per game, positions them as a formidable force on the ice. In their recent outing, they managed to net four goals on 25 shots, showcasing their scoring capabilities.

Chicago Blackhawks Game preview

On the other side, the Chicago Blackhawks find themselves in a challenging position, entering the game with a five-game losing streak. Eager to break this unfavorable trend, they aim to turn the tide with a win over the Maple Leafs. Chicago's offensive statistics, averaging 2.53 goals per game, reflect the need for an improved performance.

Despite scoring three goals on 36 shots in their last game, the Blackhawks are looking to secure only their second win in their last seven matchups.

As the puck drops at 2:00 PM ET on November 24th, 2023, both teams are set to deliver an intense battle on the ice. Will the Toronto Maple Leafs continue their winning streak, or can the Blackhawks stage a comeback to break their losing spell?

Hockey enthusiasts are in for a treat as they tune in to witness the thrilling clash between these two formidable NHL teams.