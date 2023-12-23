Toronto Maple Leafs vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Dec. 23, 2023

The Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night at the Nationwide Arena. Both Toronto and Columbus have won two games out of their last five.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game info

Date and Time: Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV Broadcast: BSOH and ESPN+

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN and The Fan 97.1 WBNS-FM Sports Radio - 1460 AM

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs are 16-8-6 this season after losing to the Buffalo Sabres 9-3 in their last game. On average, they have scored 3.57 goals per game and allowed 3.43 goals per game.

Their power play success rate is 25.8%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 78.3%. They are considered the favorites for this game, with moneyline odds of -200.

Toronto Maple Leafs key player and injury status

William Nylander has been a key player for Toronto this season, with 42 points by scoring 15 goals and 27 assists in 30 games. Auston Matthews has also played a crucial role, accumulating 38 points through a combination of 26 goals and 12 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has a record of 5-2-5 this season with a save percentage of .871 and goals against average of 3.79 per game. Matt Murray (hip), Joseph Woll (ankle), Mark Giordano (finger), John Klingberg (hip) and Jake Muzzin (back) are sidelined due to injuries.

Columbus Blue Jackets game preview

In their last game, the Columbus Blue Jackets (11-17-6) lost 3-2 to the Washington Capitals. The Blue Jackets are allowing 3.62 goals per game, scoring 3.15. Their power play success rate is 16.0%, and their penalty kill rate is 82.1%.

The Blue Jackets are the underdogs against the Leafs, with moneyline odds of +166.

Columbus Blue Jackets key player and injury status

Zachary Werenski has been quite productive for Columbus accumulating 25 points by scoring one goal and 24 assists in 32 games. Johnny Gaudreau has also played a crucial role on offense this season, contributing 21 points by scoring six goals and 15 assists in 34 games.

In goal, Spencer Martin has a record of 2-7-1 this season with goals against average of 3.6 per game and a save percentage of .891.

Damon Severson (oblique), Patrik Laine (clavicle fracture), Boone Jenner (jaw), Jack Roslovic (ankle), Nick Blankenburg (upper body) and Adam Boqvist (shoulder) are unavailable.