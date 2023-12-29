Toronto Maple Leafs vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Dec 29th 2023

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at Nationwide Arena, Columbus. The Maple Leafs are 2-3 in their last five games, while the Blue Jackets are 1-4.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Game info

Date and Time: Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV Broadcast: ESPN+ and BSOH

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN and The Fan 97.1 WBNS-FM Sports Radio - 1460 AM

Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs are 17-9-6 this season and lost 2-4 to the Ottawa Senators in their last game. They are scoring 3.53 goals per game and conceding 3.38 goals against. Their power play success rate is 25.5%, while their penalty kill rate is 79.4%.

They are the favorites for this game, with moneyline odds of -202.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Key players and injury status

William Nylander has been a significant player for Toronto this season, with 46 points, scoring 16 goals and providing 30 assists. On the other hand, Auston Matthews has a remarkable tally of 28 goals and 14 assists in 31 games.

In goal, Martin Jones has a record of 4-2-0 this season with goals against average of 2.85 per game and a save percentage of .914.

Joseph Woll (ankle), Matt Murray (hip), Jake Muzzin (back), Mark Giordano (finger) and John Klingberg (hip) are sidelined due to injuries.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Game preview

The Blue Jackets are 11-18-7 after losing to the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in their last game. They are scoring 3.08 goals and conceding 3.64 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 14.9%, while their penalty kill rate is 82.0%.

The Columbus are the underdogs against the Boston, with moneyline odds of +167.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Key players and injury status

Zachary Werenski has scored one goal and provided 24 assists in 34 games for Columbus, resulting in 25 points this season. Johnny Gaudreau has accumulated 22 points this season with six goals and 16 assists.

Regarding goaltending, Spencer Martins's record stands 2-7-1 in 11 games this season. He has allowed a total of 36 goals while making 295 saves.

Boone Jenner (jaw), Sean Kuraly (abdominal), Jack Roslovic (ankle) and Patrik Laine (clavicle fracture) will be unavailable for today's match. Nick Blankenburg (upper body), Adam Boqvist (shoulder) and Zachary Werenski (lower body) will also be unavailable.