Toronto Maple Leafs vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 16th 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face off against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place, Edmonton, on Tuesday. The Maple Leafs are coming off three consecutive losses, while the Oilers have won 10 straight games.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Edmonton Oilers: Game info

Date and Time: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, 9 p.m. ET

Location: Rogers Place, Edmonton

TV Broadcast: ESPN+

Live Streaming: Fubo TV

Radio: CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN and 630 CHED AM

Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs are 21-12-8 this season after losing to the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 in their last game.

They have scored an average of 3.51 goals per game while allowing 3.24 goals. Their power play success percentage is 25.8%, and their penalty kill effectiveness is 77.1%. Toronto are the underdogs, with money line odds of +126.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Key players and injury status

William Nylander has been quite productive for Toronto, tallying 21 goals and 36 assists in 41 games, resulting in 57 points. Auston Matthews has also been a standout player, contributing 48 points by scoring 33 goals and providing 15 assists in 40 games.

Meanwhile, Ilya Samsonov has a record of 5-3-6 with a save percentage of .863 and a goals-against average of 3.88 per game. John Klingberg (hip), Matt Murray (hip), Joseph Woll (ankle), Ryan Reaves (lower body) and Jake Muzzin (back) are unavailable for today's game.

Edmonton Oilers: Game preview

The Edmonton Oilers have a 23-15-1 record this season after winning their last game 2-1 against the Montreal Canadiens. They are scoring 3.49 goals and conceding 3.00 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 25.2%, while their penalty kill rate is 81.0%.

They are considered the favorites for this game, with moneyline odds of -151.

Edmonton Oilers: Key players and injury status

Connor McDavid has been a key player for the Oilers, tallying a total of 57 points with 16 goals and 41 assists this season. Leon Draisaitl has also been a contributor to Edmonton’s success, accumulating 45 points with his 20 goals and 25 assists.

Stuart Skinner has an 18-9-1 record this season and has allowed 73 goals while making 749 saves. Ryan Fanti (hip) is sidelined due to injury.