Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers Game 4: How to Watch, TV Channel List, Live Stream details & more - NHL Playoffs 2023

On Wednesday, May 10, the Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the NHL playoffs' second round at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The Panthers lead the series 3-0 advantage, making Game 4 a must-win for the Maple Leafs. The game will start at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS.

Fans in Canada can watch the game on CBC or SportsNet with English-language commentary, while TVAS will provide French-language commentary. In the United States, the game will be broadcast on ESPN with a subscription and on SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS.

For fans who don't have access to cable or satellite TV, a live-streaming option is also available. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers and provides live streaming of the game on all devices. In addition to Fubo, subscribers to DTV Stream, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Vidgo can all watch the game live with their subscriptions.

Toronto Maple Leafs face elimination as Florida Panthers look for a sweep in Game 4

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in a tough spot as they face the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the 2023 NHL playoffs' second round. The Panthers hold a commanding 3-0 lead in the series and are on the verge of sweeping the Leafs, which would be a first in franchise history.

One of the main reasons for the Leafs' struggles has been a lack of production from their core four players, Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, John Tavares, and William Nylander. The group has failed to provide the offensive firepower needed to compete with the Panthers.

Despite this, Matthews and Marner are embracing the pressure as they prepare for Game 4. Coach Sheldon Keefe has also expressed confidence in his core line, believing they will deliver when it matters most.

In Game 3, the Toronto Maple Leafs got off to a strong start with a goal from Sam Lafferty in the first period. However, the Panthers were able to tie the game in the second period with a powerplay goal from Anthony Duclair.

The two teams went back and forth, ultimately heading into overtime tied at 2-2. Unfortunately, for the Leafs, Sam Reinhart scored just over three minutes into overtime to secure the win for Florida.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to find a way to break through against Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky if they want to extend the series. Fans are hoping for a strong performance from their team in Game 4 to avoid the sweep and keep their playoff hopes alive.

