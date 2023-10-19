Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 19th Oct 2023

As the Toronto Maple Leafs gear up to face the Florida Panthers in an electrifying clash, hockey fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting this matchup. Scheduled for October 19, 2023, at 7:00 PM EDT in Sunrise, Florida, this game is one you won't want to miss.

The Maple Leafs, currently with a 2-1 record, are sitting fourth in the Atlantic Division, while the Panthers, at 1-2, are in the seventh spot in the same division.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers game info

When: Wednesday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Where: Sunrise, Florida

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Game preview

In the early stages of the 2023 NHL season, Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs has emerged as a standout player, leading the league with six goals.

In contrast, the Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart has displayed his scoring prowess with three goals and one assist, amassing four points. The matchup between these two talented centers promises an exciting clash on the ice.

As per latest statistics, Toronto is positioned fourth in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division, boasting an impressive 4.3 goals per game. With an average of 36.7 shots on goal per game and a solid 74.0% save percentage, the team is an offensive powerhouse. However, their average goals-against (GAA) of 4.3 indicates that they may need to shore up their defensive play.

Meanwhile, Florida currently sits seventh in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division. The team's recent performance has been mixed, with wins against the New Jersey Devils and losses to the Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild. Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky's save percentage of .888 is something that the Panthers will be keen to improve.

Leadership on both teams is evident, with John Tavares and Auston Matthews driving the Toronto Maple Leafs to victory. In contrast, Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk are key figures for the Florida Panthers. These dynamic players are set to be at the forefront of the upcoming clash, adding intrigue to an already compelling matchup.

How to watch the game?

To catch all the action, you can tune in to Bally Sports Florida, where the game will be broadcast live. If you're not able to watch it on TV, there's the option of a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, which provides streaming access to the game.

Alternatively, you can check out DTV STREAM and Fubo for more streaming choices.